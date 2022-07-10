"Unification Church" Statement on the Assassination of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

NEW YORK, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (commonly known as the "Unification Church") would like to express our shock and grief over the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in the wake of this tragedy.

Prime Minister Abe was a globally respected statesman of Japan and active in building peace in Asia, a subject close to the heart of our organization. Mr. Abe often spoke of the need to value freedom and democracy and believe in the hope that such values will bring. We pray that his work to build peace in the Indo-Pacific region will endure.

As an organization, Family Federation stresses the value of family in building a peaceful society. We condemn this act of violence. Guns have no place in our religious beliefs or practices.

May we each take this moment to let our loved ones know that we care, and continue to pray for Mr. Abe's family and the people of Japan at this time.

