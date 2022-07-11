Carrier to Offer Cooling-as-a-Service for the FNB Financial Center

Carrier solution will enable a high-efficiency HVAC system, reliable and resilient long-term operations and productive cost performance backed by Carrier expertise

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has entered into an agreement with Office Partners XXIII Block G1 LLC (Office Partners) to design, build, own and operate the heating and air conditioning plant at the new FNB Financial Center in Pittsburgh. Carrier will provide a turnkey high-efficiency heating and cooling plant for the new building that will contribute to the building's targeted LEED Silver rating. Supported by its advanced Abound digital controls and BluEdge services capabilities, Carrier's Cooling-as-a-Service offering will deliver high energy efficiency, uptime and comfort over the life of the contract while reducing operational cost risk for the building owner. Office Partners, the owner and development company for FNB Financial Center, is comprised of the Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), the Pittsburgh Penguins and other investors.

FNB Financial Center, is a 26-story mixed-use tower that leads the redevelopment of the historic Pittsburgh neighborhood and will serve as the corporate headquarters of FNB, the parent company of First National Bank. (PRNewswire)

FNB Financial Center is a new 26-story and 475,000-square-foot mixed-use tower with Class A office space that will consolidate FNB Corporation regional headquarters operations. The FNB Financial Center is the first step in the redevelopment of the 28-acre site in the Lower Hill District of Pittsburgh.

"Carrier is excited to collaborate with BPG and the Pittsburgh Penguins to make this transformational project a resounding success," said Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President, Building Solutions Group, Carrier. "Carrier is bringing the most innovative and advanced service capabilities to design, install and operate this plant providing a highly intelligent, sustainable and productive building space."

Carrier helped design and configure the 1,250-ton central plant to include best-in-class Carrier chillers combined with high-efficiency condensing boilers that are continuously optimized by advanced controls. The plant will be backed by Carrier's Abound IoT platform for remote monitoring including advanced analytics for continuous commissioning and diagnostics to deliver high availability of cooling and heating capacity. Carrier service experts will operate, maintain and upgrade the plant for the life of the contract to ensure it is performing to the highest level of energy efficiency, maintaining comfort for building occupants and delivering lowest cost of operations.

"FNB Financial Center and the entire Lower Hill redevelopment will be a catalyst for the City of Pittsburgh. The Carrier team collaborated with BPG and our construction and design partners to provide a unique development solution coupled with ongoing operational efficiencies when construction is completed," said Chris Buccini, President, BPG. "This will complement our efforts to meet or exceed the goals of Pittsburgh's 2030 District and position FNB Financial Center as a leader in the future of commercial office buildings."

Construction of FNB Financial Center is led by P.J. Dick and JLL is the owner's advisor for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the project. Construction of the tower is expected to be completed late 2023.

"In keeping with the vision to bring innovative sustainable solutions to our clients, JLL is delighted to have partnered with Carrier to provide a high-efficiency Cooling-as-a-Service solution that meets the energy and sustainability outcomes for one of the most advanced community and sustainable projects in the region and country," said JC Palusi, Market Director, JLL.

To learn more about Carrier's commitment to innovation, visit the company website here.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Ashley Barrie

860-416-3657

Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com

The Lower Hill Redevelopment, located on 28 acres directly across from PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh, is a planned, mixed-use community with plans for offices, entertainment / retail, 1,200 residential units and a hotel. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation