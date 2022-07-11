Investopedia Names Its Most Influential U.S. Financial Advisors of 2022

Winners were selected for their community influence, reach and commitment to fostering financial literacy

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ) announced the winners of the 2022 Investopedia 100 , the sixth-annual list of the most influential financial advisors in the United States. The Investopedia 100 spotlights independent financial advisors who not only demonstrate an industry-leading ability to reach large and diverse audiences, but who use their influence to foster financial literacy education in the communities that need it most.

The 2022 Investopedia 100 is a sixth-annual list of the nation's most influential financial advisors.

To determine the list, Investopedia's data science and editorial teams measured the impact and quality of each advisor's published work, public appearances, peer-to-peer nominations, online following, and financial literacy initiatives. Final scores were tabulated according to weights designated for each of the three key categories: influence, reach, and impact on financial literacy.

"The past two years have demonstrated that financial advice and education is more important than ever," said Caleb Silver, Investopedia's Editor-in-Chief. "As millions of new investors navigate the current downturn in the capital markets and the economy, financial advisors will be relied upon even more to help educate and guide individuals through uncharted terrain. Our list of the most influential advisors represents those who are already using their platforms and their voice for the critical mission of spreading financial literacy among Americans of all communities and backgrounds."

The 2022 top 10 ranked Investopedia 100 financial advisors are:

Michael Kitces, MSFS, MTAX, CFP, CLU, ChFC, RHU, REBC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Reston, VA

Taylor Schulte, CFP

Define Financial, San Diego, CA

Lazetta Braxton, CFP, MBA

2050 Wealth Partners, New York, NY

Marguerita Cheng, CFP, RICP, CSRIC, CRPC, CDC

Blue Ocean Global Wealth, Gaithersburg, MD

Ron Carson, CFP, CFS, ChFC

Carson Group, Omaha, NE

Peter Lazaroff, CFP, CFA, Series 65

Plancorp, St. Louis, MO

Alex Chalekian, Series 65

Lake Avenue Financial, Pasadena, CA

Dasarte Yarnway, Series 65

Berknell Financial Group, Princeton, NJ

Mary Beth Storjohann, CFP

Abacus Wealth Partners, Santa Monica, CA

Lawrence Sprung, CFP

Mitlin Financial, Inc., Hauppauge, NY

The full list of winners can be found on Investopedia.com .

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps more than 14 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, May 2022) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.





Related Links

http://www.investopedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Investopedia