Bakers Reigns as the Official Footwear of MUPR 2022

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakers unites with Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2022 becoming the official footwear of the delegates. For the second year in a row, those aspiring for the crown will wear the ideal shoes to conquer the runway. The official shoe delivery took place at the Bakers store in Plaza Las Americas, where fans had the opportunity to meet their favorite candidates.

Bakers represents the strong, fun, and optimistic Puerto Rican woman – the brave and daring woman focused on achieving her goals. As part of the commitment, Bakers encourages contestants to stand out by wearing the latest in footwear. That's why Bakers presented the candidates with three pairs of dress shoes – the Drama model, a cream suede pointed toe pump, and the Moulins model, a metallic sandal in gold and silver tones.

For style selection, considerations included height, comfort, and the most preferred shades among the contestants. Also, the different outfits that the contestants will wear during the official MUPR activities and the final night of the pageant were taken into consideration to ensure that the contestants shine in every step they take.

