CLAS is Back in Session! ClassLink Learning Analytics Summit Returns October 2022

CLIFTON, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink announced this week that their 2nd annual virtual ClassLink Learning Analytics Summit (CLAS) will be held on October 6 and 7, 2022, from 1:00 PM ET–4:00 PM ET each day.

What is CLAS?

CLAS helps school leaders learn to translate data into easy-to-understand narratives that drive action around equity, instruction, and professional development. Through practical and interactive sessions with analytics experts, education leaders, and ClassLink senior leadership—attendees will learn to become data storytellers.

Over two days, attendees can expect:

Strategies to strengthen your analytics skill set

Examples of how education leaders use data effectively

Ideas for creating a data-driven school culture

Solutions to your school system's data struggles

At CLAS, you will learn to use analytics to help your team make more informed decisions around equity, instruction, professional development, budgeting, and more.

There is no cost to attend CLAS.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

