Constant Contact Launches Integration with Stripe To Help Customers Utilize Data For More Effective Marketing Campaigns

New integration allows Constant Contact customers to leverage their Stripe transaction data to create more personalized marketing campaigns

WALTHAM, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced a new integration with financial infrastructure platform Stripe . This integration combines Stripe's easy-to-use platform with Constant Contact's powerful digital marketing tools. The announcement follows the unveiling of Stripe Apps and the Stripe Apps Marketplace that launched on May 24, 2022, which will feature Constant Contact's integration.

Constant Contact users who also use Stripe will see their customers' contact and transaction information automatically synced and customer segments automatically generated. This enables them to easily create and send personalized marketing campaigns without needing to exit Constant Contact's platform. Millions of businesses who use Stripe will also have direct access to Constant Contact's marketing tools inside their Stripe Dashboard, including professionally-designed templates, powerful list growth tools and email performance analytics.

"Small businesses need time-saving tools that can help them reach customers without adding more work to their already full plates," said Ben Kaplan, VP of Product at Constant Contact. "Integrating with Stripe enables us to help solve this pain point for our customers by converting transactions into engagements. Now, when someone makes a purchase through Stripe, small businesses can use the data about that customer to create more effective campaigns that build customer loyalty and encourage repeat business."

After rolling out new product enhancements in November and closing acquisitions of SharpSpring and Vision6 in the last calendar year, Constant Contact's partnership with Stripe is another demonstration of its commitment to innovation on behalf of small businesses.

