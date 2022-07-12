PATRÓN® Tequila Unveils PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3

Celebrating the Nature of Tequila, PATRÓN and LALIQUE Launch Third Collaboration in the Acclaimed Collectible Series

PARIS and ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, and LALIQUE unveil their third remarkable collaboration: PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 ahead of National Tequila Day. Combining Mexico's mastery of artisanal tequila and France's crown jewel of the crystal industry, the Series 3 collectible is a celebration of the Weber Blue Agave plant from which PATRÓN Tequila derives.

PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 showcases true art through a mutual devotion to handcrafted detail and a tireless dedication to perfection. While the liquid is a remarkable blend of rare extra añejo tequilas, the design of the crystal decanter, created by Marc Larminaux, Lalique's Artistic and Creative Director, is an artistic interpretation of the agave plant. PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 tells the story of where PATRÓN Tequila is sourced and crafted and falls in line with the timeless theme of nature.

For this release, PATRÓN Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his team masterfully curated a blend of extra añejo tequilas that is so rare, it can never be replicated. 14 different tequilas each aged for up to 8 years in French and American oak casks were hand selected and combined to create PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3. The liquid is marked by its crystalline color and sweet and smooth taste featuring hints of spices, dried fruits, sherry wine and intense wood.

"Our familia of talented craftsmen are constantly experimenting to create bold innovations that stay true to the PATRÓN commitment to handcrafted perfection," said David Rodriguez, Master Distiller at PATRÓN. "We explored many combinations of extra añejo tequilas before landing on the liquid excellence that can be found in PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3."

Each decanter is handmade and individually numbered at LALIQUE's factory in Wingen-sur-Moder, in Alsace, France by a team of expert glassmakers through modern and traditional techniques.

"With this series we pushed the boundaries of art even further with the design of our decanter that celebrates the natural and raw materials that go into every drop of PATRÓN Tequila." Said Silvio Denz, Chairman and CEO at LALIQUE. "Much like the masters at PATRÓN, at LALIQUE we pride ourselves on achieving excellence in everything we do."

The coveted PATRÓN en LALIQUE series started in 2015 with the release of Serie 1, which was inspired by the PATRÓN bottle design. Following the success of the first release, in 2017, Serie 2 was unveiled and represented LALIQUE's signature Art Deco design, as both Mexico and France share a claim of the early Art Deco movement.

The exclusive release of PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 includes only 299 bottles worldwide that retail for the suggested price of US $7,500. The limited-edition 750ML bottles will be available globally where fine spirits are sold and on BlockBar.com, the world's first direct to consumer NFT marketplace for fine wine and spirits.

About LALIQUE

Founded in 1888 by renowned and avant-garde artist René Lalique, Lalique is one of the crown jewels of France's crystal glass houses. Lalique is a symbol of unique know-how and craftsmanship, a lifestyle luxury brand with an immediately recognizable style. Lalique enriches our everyday lives, bringing artistic style to singular creations in six areas: decorative items, interior design, perfumes, jewelry, works of art and hospitality. The brand enters into exclusive collaborations with talented artists, designers and other luxury brands, to create stunning objects and collections based on both partners' know-how and expertise. Since 1922, all pieces are handcrafted in the house's sole manufacturing site, located in the Alsace region in France. lalique.com

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

