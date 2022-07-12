PRACTIFI EXPANDS CONSULTING NETWORK WITH RED ROCK STRATEGIC PARTNERS

Wealthtech Provider Partners with Industry-Leading Consulting House to Drive Client ROI and Adoption.

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the addition of Red Rock Strategic Partners ("Red Rock") to their network of consulting partners. Through this partnership, Practifi clients will gain access to a suite of consulting services specifically designed to optimize their use of the platform, ensuring maximum return on investment. Firms will also be able to access the full array of Red Rock services.

Adrian Johnstone, President and Co-Founder of Practifi, said, "With many of our clients having hundreds to thousands of users, we understand their needs may extend beyond what our internal Professional Services team is designed to provide. We're proud to partner with a number of specialist consulting firms for specific client needs and welcome Matt and the Red Rock team into our consulting ecosystem. With partnerships like these, we can help our clients achieve greater outcomes."

Commenting on the partnership, Red Rock Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Johnston said, "Practifi has raised the bar for what's possible in an enterprise-grade CRM. The platform is built with powerful, out-of-the-box tools and features, eliminating the need for extensive custom development unlike any other solution available in the market. This powerful technology coupled with important adoption strategies and tactics will create an accelerated ROI for client firms. We're incredibly excited to partner with Practifi to ensure their clients are able to fully realize the benefits of that power."

Under the partnership, Practifi clients will be able to engage directly with Red Rock across technology, business planning, adoption and corporate strategy services. Specifically targeted at large RIAs, broker dealers and banking groups, this partnership underscores Practifi's move upmarket. "Adoption from larger firms has been a rapidly accelerating trend across our business for the past couple of years. We deliver these firms the underlying platform they want without the pain and expense of the implementation journey experienced by so many in the past. The addition of Red Rock's proven consulting experience with firms of this scale is just another example of our relentless commitment to excellence," said Johnstone.

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

