Destaco Introduces 82L-3E Series Power Clamps

New design features clamping-arm opening angles that are adjustable up to 105°

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of its new 82L-3E Series Power Clamps, which feature lightweight, enclosed aluminum housing and optimized mechanics that are more precise and significantly longer-lasting than previous power-clamp designs.

"When it comes to flawlessly clamping and positioning workpieces, the new flexible, adjustable and enclosed 82L-3E Series Power Clamps are the perfect choice for users," said Christian Schubert, Global Product Manager for Power Clamps Research at Destaco. "The full lineup of clamps in the new 82L-3E series fulfill the stringent requirements for use in the sheet-metal processing and automotive industries, which can feature millions of working cycles."

These clamps were designed to maximize flexibility. In the event of a compressed-air outage during operation, the 82L-3E can be unlocked manually. The 82L-3E's opening angle can also be quickly adjusted with just one tool. Additional flexibility is provided by an optional hand lever, which can be mounted on the clamp's left or right side. Multiple mounting surfaces offer increased mounting and installation optionality. The 82L-3E's modular structure simplifies the procurement of spare parts and reduces storage requirements, with the same clamp arms also available as U, H and lateral versions.

The 82L-3E power clamps are a perfect complement to the 82M-3E models and are available in three versions with a holding-torque range of 75 Nm to 380 Nm, and clamping torques of 25 Nm up to 120 Nm at 5 bar.

To learn more about any of Destaco's high-performance automation, workholding or remote-handling solutions, please visit www.destaco.com or call (888) Destaco (888-337-8226).

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports. Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

