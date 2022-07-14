Mars Petcare announces former Johnson & Johnson executive Nefertiti Greene as member of Global Petcare Leadership team

Greene will head new division within Mars Petcare, Science & Diagnostics

Demonstrates company's deep commitment to advancing science and innovation

BRUSSELS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Petcare , the leading pet health, services, and nutrition company, has named Nefertiti Greene as President of the business's new division, Science & Diagnostics. Reporting to Loic Moutault, President of Mars Petcare, and as a member of the Petcare leadership team, Greene will oversee the growing diagnostics business and lead science across Mars Petcare, including the Waltham Petcare Science Institute .

Nefertiti Greene Joins Mars Petcare to Run New Science & Diagnostics Division (PRNewswire)

For more than 50 years, Mars Petcare has been advancing science to better understand pets' needs and overall wellbeing. Our research teams work across multiple disciplines such as optimal nutrition for pets, data science, dog and cat microbiome, and biomarkers of health and disease. This year Mars Petcare announced the world's first pet biobank, to bring unique insights enabling the delivery of health solutions for pets. The new Mars Petcare Science & Diagnostics division builds on the business' heritage in science and leadership in predictive diagnostics.

Loic Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "Nefertiti will play an integral role in the continued growth of our diagnostics business and accelerate the impact of our science. We're very proud of our diagnostics business, which has a central role in the broader Mars Petcare ecosystem as an important way we deliver on our Purpose. And we recognize that shifting from curative to preventative veterinary care depends on being able to accurately predict and diagnose disease in pets."

Greene joins Mars Petcare from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) where she served as Head of Enterprise Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO. She brings almost 30 years of industry experience spanning general management, commercial operations, pre-clinical and clinical research across both the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Prior to her current role, Greene held several previous positions at J&J including U.S. President, Ethicon, Inc., a multi-billion-dollar U.S. general surgery business. Before that, Greene served as Global President, Ethicon, and President of Janssen Therapeutics where she had P&L responsibility for the company's U.S. infectious diseases and vaccines pharmaceutical business. She began her career in scientific research with Regeneron and went on to work in clinical research, marketing, and commercial operations with various pharmaceutical companies, including four years as the U.S. division head for diabetes with Bayer before joining J&J.

Greene said: "I am excited to join the Mars Petcare leadership team and look forward to using my experience in the healthcare industry to help build on the successes in diagnostics and science at Mars Petcare. As a pet owner I'm looking forward to helping further the reach and impact of diagnostics and science for pets around the world."

While at J&J, Greene was an executive advisor for the Enterprise Veterans Leadership Council, and a member of the North America Diversity Equity and Inclusion Enterprise advisory board. She is currently a member of the Executive Leadership Council and in 2019 was recognized by NAFE (National Association of Female Executives) as P&L Leader of the Year. Greene is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Women's Sports Foundation.

Greene joins Mars Petcare on July 18, 2022.

About Mars Petcare:

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated , a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation . Follow us on LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859472/Mars_Petcare_Nefertiti_Greene.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Petcare