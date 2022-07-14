Realty Trust Group Celebrates Opening of UT Medical Center's Advanced Orthopaedic Institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from The University of Tennessee Medical Center , University Orthopaedic Surgeons ("UOS"), OrthoTennessee , and Realty Trust Group ("RTG") gathered at UT Medical Center's New Advanced Orthopaedic Institute on Wednesday, July 13th for a ribbon cutting and open house. The new freestanding orthopaedic institute is located across Alcoa Highway from UT Medical Center's main campus at the University of Tennessee Research Park at Cherokee Farms. RTG served as the real estate development partner for the project. The facility was designed by BarberMcMurry Architects , and the Christman Company served as the general contractor.

"This new facility is designed to provide comprehensive orthopaedic excellence to meet the changing needs of this community for years to come" said Jon-David Deeson , CEO of OrthoTennessee. "Every part of this project was intentionally planned to improve the patient experience and reduce cost of care without compromising our commitment to provide the best care possible. The team at RTG did an outstanding job working with our design and construction partners to help bring our vision to reality. This is the only facility of its kind in the region, and we are thrilled to make this resource available to our patients."

The 91,000 square foot facility was first announced in 2018 and construction began in October of 2020 . Effective June 6, 2022, OrthoTennessee relocated the University Orthopedic Surgeons' clinic from the main campus at UT Medical Center to the new facility. The first floor of the three-story building serves as the ambulatory surgery center, which includes five operating rooms and an advanced imaging center. The second and third floors house clinical areas as well as research and administrative offices. The new location offers ample, convenient parking and an after-hours injury clinic for those unexpected orthopaedic emergencies.

"The entire RTG team is proud to partner with UT Medical Center and OrthoTennessee to deliver this exciting project. The new Advanced Orthopaedic Institute is not only positioned to provide the highest quality of orthopaedic care possible for patients in East Tennessee, but will also advance specialized medical and technology research," said Chad Simpson , Executive Vice President of RTG.

Fourteen (14) UOS / OrthoTennessee orthopaedic surgeons will practice at the new location and offer a broad array of clinical, imaging, diagnostic, surgical, rehabilitative care, and therapy services. The facility represents an ongoing partnership by UOS, OrthoTennessee and UT Medical Center to collaboratively meet the changing medical needs of the greater community in East Tennessee.

