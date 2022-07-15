5WPR Announces Expansion of Fintech PR Division

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its fintech PR division in response to increased interest and industry growth. The agency works with a variety of B2B and consumer-focused fintech clients across payments, online and mobile banking, personal finance, direct and marketplace lending, crypto investment, stock trading, and more.

"The ubiquity of smartphones, alongside improvements in security and adaptation by governments and legacy financial institutions, is propelling the industry," explains 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We've seen support for open banking, embedded finance, and decentralized finance, or DeFi, spur innovation despite consolidation. At 5W, we've become adept at developing media-worthy narratives around the pain points our fintech clients are solving or the opportunities they are providing."

PR services offered to FinTech companies include media relations, targeted outreach to fintech industry publications, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

