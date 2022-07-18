Envision signs a Strategic Partnership agreement with the Government of Spain to build the first Net Zero Industrial Park in Europe

Envision signs a Strategic Partnership agreement with the Government of Spain to build the first Net Zero Industrial Park in Europe

MOU ceremony in Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres, Spain ) witnessed by Spanish Prime Minister

The industrial park (cluster) contemplates the construction of a gigafactory of batteries for electric vehicles; a development and innovation center for the digitalization of renewable energy systems, a green hydrogen generation plant and the manufacture of electrolyzers, and a wind power generation plant and the assembly of smart wind turbines.

Flagship Net Zero Industrial Park to lead new industry creation and Net Zero Transition in Spain

NAVALMORAL DE LA MATA, Spain, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Group, a world-leading green technology company, today signed a General Protocol for Collaboration with the Government of Spain. Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, the Prime Minister of Spain, attended and addressed the ceremony.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain and Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision at the MOU Ceremony in Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres, Spain) (PRNewswire)

Envision's partnership with the Spanish Government covers a wide range of innovative collaborations in the next five years across various regions of the country, under the umbrella of the first industrial cluster of net carbon emissions in Europe. Under the agreement, the first phase of Net Zero Industrial Park, these are: a gigafactory for batteries for electric vehicles in Navalmoral de la Mata (Extremadura); a center for development and innovation in the digitization of renewable energy systems; a green hydrogen generation plant for the manufacture of electrolysers in Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real); and a wind power generation and smart wind turbine assembly plant in Las Navas del Márqués (Ávila).

It is believed that this business-government partnership will catalyze Spain's net zero transition and creation of new industry, not only for Spain but also as an important part of Europe's "building back better" program.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez highlighted the commitment and importance of the partnership with Envision. He said, "We welcome this important partnership with Envision to accelerate Spain's transition to net zero carbon by the mid-century. Envision is a strategic partner who can provide innovative solutions to boost our green economy."

Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision said "We are fully committed to supporting Spain's national agenda on net zero transition. The creation of new industrial opportunities such as the Net Zero Industrial Park will unlock the vast potential of renewable energy in Spain and serve as a gateway to building a pan-European greentech industrial ecosystem."

The electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Navalmoral de la Mata will have a capacity of up to 50 GWh in phase 1 and will create 3,000 green jobs with high added value when it is operational in 2025. The gigafactory is part of the VENERGY+ Project, which consists of 12 partners from 10 Autonomous Communities in which suppliers of vehicle parts and components would be located using advanced technology as part of an integrated battery ecosystem. The project has been submitted to the PERTE VEC (Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation) for the Electric and Connected Vehicle, whose provisional resolution with the winning bids is expected by the end of August 2022.

As the net zero technology partner of global companies and governments, Envision aims to develop 100 Net Zero Industrial Parks in the next decade globally, reducing global carbon emissions by 1 billion tons per year.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net-zero technology partner. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision continues to promote wind and solar as the 'new coal', batteries and hydrogen fuels as the 'new oil', the AIoT network as the 'new grid', net zero industrial parks as the 'new infrastructure' and an ecosystem of net zero technology as the 'new industry', to create a net zero world.

Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also manages Envision-Sequoia Capital Net Zero Fund and owns the Envision Racing Formula E team.

On April 22, 2021, Envision announced that it will achieve operational carbon neutral by 2022 and its value chain carbon neutral by 2028.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain at the MOU Ceremony in Navalmoral de la Mata (Cáceres, Spain) (PRNewswire)

