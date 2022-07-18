ROLL-A-RACK GUTTER-LIKE RACKING SYSTEM COLLECTS RAINWATER FALLING ON SOLAR ARRAYS

In-built erosion control reduces land requirements by half

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Rack has developed a gutter-like solar racking system that captures rain falling on solar panels. Current racking systems require a large distance between rows of panels to grow vegetation to prevents erosion. The compact Roll-A-Rack has only eleven inches between rows of panels and requires half the land to produce the same amount of energy. Harvested water can also be used for irrigation.

The Roll-A-Rack rain harvesting solution will be presented as a technical poster "Collecting Rainwater Falling on Solar Arrays" at RE+ 2022, North America's largest renewable energy event, Sept. 17-22, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Roll-A-Rack president Don Scipione will present an invited paper "Stormwater Management for Solar Arrays" at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources 2022 Ohio Statewide Floodplain Management Conference, Aug. 24-25, in Columbus, Ohio.

Roll-A-Rack is seeking developers and solar installers to help commercialize the installation processes. For more information about Roll-A-Rack or becoming a beta tester, visit roll-a-rack.com, email beta@roll-a-rack.com., or download the informational flyer.

Roll-A-Rack's development research is funded in part by a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office.

About Acme Express, Inc. dba as Roll-A-Rack

Acme Express, Inc. is a technology company that develops technologies for the transportation, finance, education healthcare and renewable energy industries. The company has been awarded multiple innovation grants from Ohio Third Frontier, U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Research Resources, National Library of Medicine, and U.S. Department of Energy.

About the Solar Energy Technologies Office

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office supports early-stage research and development to improve the affordability, reliability, and performance of solar technologies on the grid.

About RE+ 2022

RE+ 2022 is the umbrella event that includes SPI, ESI, RE+ Power, and RE+ Infrastructure. As North America's largest renewable energy event, it is a catalyst for industry innovation that's supercharging business growth in the clean energy economy. RE+ is powered by the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade organization for the U.S. solar industry, and the Smart Electric Power Alliance, a provider of education, research, standards, and collaboration to utilities, electric customers, and other industry players.

About Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR)

ODNR's mission is to ensure a balance between the wise use and protection of out natural resources for the benefit of all.

News Media Contact

Joe Mosbrook

216-375-2141

mosbrook@acclaimllc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acme Express, Inc.