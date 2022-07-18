Verra Mobility Commercial Services Accelerates Fleet Mobility with New Solutions and Partnerships

New, single-device nationwide toll management offering

New connected vehicle payment solutions

Digital license plate processing capabilities

Innovative partnership to pilot connected vehicle toll transactions with a California toll authority

MESA, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today new solutions and capabilities that improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enhance compliance for commercial fleet customers. Verra Mobility's Commercial Services business expands its portfolio of industry-leading offerings with a new nationwide toll management solution using a single device and new payment solutions and transaction capabilities for connected vehicles via strategic partnerships.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) (PRNewswire)

"As vehicles increasingly become more technologically enabled and connected, they not only allow for the solutions we have announced today, but also the ability to reimagine the future of fleet services for our current customers and new segments," said Steve Lalla, executive vice president of Commercial Services, Verra Mobility. "These partnerships provide us access to cutting-edge technology and industry thought leaders."

Single-Device Nationwide Toll Management Solution

Verra Mobility unveils TollLink™, a nationwide toll management solution that leverages a single device and connects fleets operating across the U.S. with regional toll savings at scale. Developed to simplify toll management for fleet vehicles that frequently toll across regions, TollLink eliminates the need for fleets to acquire multiple transponder devices and manage multiple toll accounts. The new fleet offering simplifies operations, reduces tolling expenses, and enables fleets to travel without friction across toll regions in the U.S.

Innovative Connected Fleet Payment Solutions with Car IQ

Verra Mobility and Car IQ, an innovative payment solution for connected fleets, signed an agreement to enable toll payment integration with the Car IQ vehicle payment platform. The Car IQ platform enables vehicles to automatically conduct secure and autonomous transactions with payment networks, banks and merchants. Through this partnership, Car IQ can provide the power of Verra Mobility's comprehensive tolling solution to their growing customer base.

New Innovation Agreement to Pilot Connected Vehicle Tolling and Road Usage Charging (RUC) in California

In collaboration with California toll agency, Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), Verra Mobility is exploring potential uses of connected vehicle and blockchain technology to automate tolling transactions to enhance accurate and transparent tolling for private, rental and leased vehicles. Topics under study include the ability to instantly record tolling transactions and accurately determine miles driven across multiple networks and toll rates.

Digital Plate Processing with Reviver

Verra Mobility has entered into a commercial agreement with Reviver, the industry pioneer of digital license plates, to enable processing of Title and Registration transactions for digital plates. Verra Mobility's modernized Title and Registration platform will process critical vehicle compliance transactions for Reviver's digital license plate fleet customers. As part of the partnership, Reviver will also be able to offer industry-leading toll management solutions through their fleet sales channels.

Verra Mobility's toll management services are used by major fleet owners, operators and managers to conveniently and automatically pay tolls for more than 5.8 million vehicles globally while also protecting vehicle owners against costly toll fines and burdensome administrative tasks. The company's proprietary software technology allows for tolls to be matched to a specific vehicle and driver so that tolls can be accurately and reliably billed and collected on behalf of, or directly from, its customers.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com.

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Eric Krantz Mark Zindler erickrantz@verramobilitycom mark.zindler@verramobilitycom

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verra Mobility