CHEVROLET AND FORD FULL SIZE PICK-UPS MOST STOLEN VEHICLES FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW According to NICB report, U.S. Full Size Pick-Ups Accounted for 14% of Vehicles Reported Stolen in 2021

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Chevrolet and Ford full size pick-ups took the top two spots in the National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) annual Hot Wheels vehicle theft report, and the GMC full size pick-up made the top 10 list. Of the nearly 1 million total vehicles reported stolen in 2021, 14% of passenger vehicles were Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC full size pick-up models.

According to NICB's 'Hot Wheels', Chevrolet & Ford full-size pick-ups most stolen vehicles for the second year in a row.

"Crime is a business, and business is good," said David Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. "Used car values are at historical highs. We have seen a nearly 35% increase in used car values over the last two years due to supply chain issues and inflation. Stolen cars can be shipped overseas and resold or broken down for valuable used car parts here in the U.S."

Passenger vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 compared to 2020.

2021 Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles Nationally

Rank Vehicle Make/Model 2021 Total Thefts Model Year Most Often Stolen 1 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 48,206 2004 2 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 47,999 2006 3 Honda Civic 31,673 2000 4 Honda Accord 30,274 1997 5 Toyota Camry 17,270 2007 6 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 15,599 2005 7 Nissan Altima 14,108 2020 8 Honda CR-V 13,308 2000 9 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 13,210 2018 10 Toyota Corolla 12,927 2020

The Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle, making its first appearance in NICB's Hot Spots top 10 list, rounds out the four U.S. models most stolen in 2021. Six vehicle makes – Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Honda CR-V, and the Toyota Corolla – round out the top 10 and account for 15% of stolen passenger vehicles in 2021.

According to NICB's analysis, full size pick-ups and mid-sized sedans on the Hot Wheels list are also best sellers. Popularity and availability are likely contributors to their high theft numbers. The report identifies that the Ford F-Series pickup has been a top selling vehicle in the United States for decades.

"Drivers should practice good personal security hygiene and take precautions to protect themselves," added Glawe. "An insistent thief may still find a way through even the best security plan."

The NICB recommends vehicle owners follow basic steps to guard against potential theft and becoming a victim:

Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob.

Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security personnel and further protected by surveillance cameras.

Remove valuables from your car or keep valuables locked in your trunk or out of sight under a rear deck cover.

Consider adding an immobilizing or tracking device for your vehicle.

Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. NICB data shows that reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

