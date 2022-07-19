Hightouch Is First Data Activation Platform on Databricks Partner Connect

Hightouch Expands Partnership with Databricks to Help Joint Customers Sync Data Insights with Business Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch , the world's leading Data Activation platform, today announced its native integration with Databricks, expanding the partnership between the two companies and providing joint customers with a seamless way to activate data in their data lakehouse. With Hightouch now available through Partner Connect, Databricks users can easily send data to strategic destinations, automate the provisioning of a Hightouch workspace, and sync the business rules defined in the lakehouse—all directly from Databricks Partner Connect.

Developers can now quickly activate the unique data models, event data, and product usage data that lives in the lakehouse to power mission-critical use cases that help business teams drive revenue, reduce churn, optimize marketing campaigns, and more. Hightouch automatically syncs relevant customer data into over 100 SaaS destinations so engineers can spend less time manually exporting static files or building custom pipelines, and more time driving strategic business value.

"Hightouch makes it trivial to pull data out of Databricks directly into the business systems that are home to business users and their workflows," explains Dr. Ernie Prabhakar, Business Data Lead at Nauto, an AI-enabled driver & fleet safety company already taking advantage of the Hightouch integration with Databricks. "With Hightouch, employees can leverage a single source of truth about our organization's data to make better mission-critical decisions when it matters most."

Databricks customers can now empower their various teams to run business-critical applications from within their data lakehouse. "With Hightouch, customers can tackle more business workflows while maintaining a single source of truth for their data," explains Steve Sobel, Global Industry Leader for Media & Entertainment at Databricks. "We are especially excited about Hightouch enhancing the Customer Data Platform capabilities for the lakehouse."

The powerful integration between Hightouch and Databricks turns the lakehouse into a Customer Data Platform (CDP) and opens new opportunities for business teams including:

Syncing custom audiences to ad platforms for retargeting

Empowering GTM teams with product usage data

Sending personalized emails based on customer behavior

Automating business processes such as invoice creation or metered billing

and many more.

"With Partner Connect, Hightouch continues to advance the data activation category," explains Tejas Manohar, CEO and co-Founder at Hightouch. "Our extended partnership with Databricks makes it seamless for organizations to create activation workloads that immediately impact revenue, from improving ad spend to increasing marketing conversions to reducing customer churn."

Hightouch is now available in Databricks Partner Connect, so get started today .

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into SaaS tools. In November, Hightouch announced $40M in Series B financing at a $450 million valuation led by ICONIQ Capital. Hightouch's hundreds of customers range from fast-growing startups like Plaid, Betterment, Calendly, and Lucidchart to large enterprises like AXS, Nando's, and Autotrader. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com .

