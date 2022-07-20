Aya Healthcare Named to Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S., was named to Fortune's list of Best Workplaces for Millennials for 2022. Aya was recognized for its focus on employee happiness and promoting a company culture that encourages comradery, personal and professional growth and an overall sense of wellbeing. The organization consistently recognizes hard work with quarterly awards, helps employees build rapport with frequent team-building events and offers a variety of wellness programs, including virtual exercise, meditation and mental health classes.

"Our employees help clinicians live their best lives and help healthcare facilities do their best work," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "We're obsessed with creating exceptional experiences and fostering an environment that gives our employees meaning and purpose aiding communities in need."

Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® to produce a prestigious list based on more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing over 6.1 million employees. 90% of Aya employees said it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, millennials will make up 75 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2030. Surveyed millennials were able to share with Fortune and Great Place to Work quantitative and qualitative feedback in a confidential manner about their organization's culture. Questions included camaraderie, credibility, employee experience, fairness, trust, respect and pride.

One Aya survey respondent said, "Everyone is so nice and willing to help and answer any questions. I started in January 2021 and from day one I felt welcomed and a part of the team. At Aya, I truly feel we are a team and we all want each other to succeed. It's amazing to finally have found a company where I feel appreciated and supported in both my work life and personal life."

Aya constantly seeks employee feedback with company-wide questionnaires and surveys throughout the year and utilizes the responses to find new areas for improvement. The company's unique culture has been recognized both locally and nationally, making Aya a highly sought-after employer.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, CA. Most of Aya's corporate employees have a choice to work from the office or remotely. Aya is always searching for top talent to join their industry-leading team. If you're interested in a career that allows you to make an impact every day, apply today: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

