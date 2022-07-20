Board Changes Offer 'Best of Both Worlds'

New board president combines history with the organization with a fresh approach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, known in the MS community as MS Focus, announced today that Eric Schenk, long-time president of the Board of Directors has retired, and Charles Eader, an officer with more than 20 years' experience with the organization, was elected as his successor.

"We're grateful to Eric Schenk for all his years of service and dedication to the MS community," said Natalie Blake, Executive Director of MS Focus," and excited to have Charles Eader step into the role. Charles has a long history with the organization and thoroughly understands our culture, challenges, and goals. But as a long-time activist in his community, he also brings advocacy and community-building skills that are a great asset. It's really the best of both worlds for our organization."

Mr. Eader received his degree in Business Administration from Emory University – Goizueta Business School in 1988. A twenty-six year career at AT&T followed, retiring as a Sr. Project Program Manager. He is very active in community affairs, currently serving as the tax administrator for Somerset County, New Jersey, after more than ten years on the county board of taxation. He also serves as chairperson of the Somerset County Democratic LGBTQ+ Caucus.

"I thoroughly believe in the mission of MS Focus to help improve the quality of life for those challenged by MS. This is why I have actively been involved with the organization for over two decades," said Mr. Eader. "Building on the legacy of Eric Schenk, who welcomed me into the organization all those years ago, I am excited to expand my role and to continue to be an advocate."

Other officers of the Foundation's Board include Mark Shalloway of Shalloway & Shalloway, P.A. in West Palm Beach, Fla. elected to the position of Vice President; Elaine LaFlamme of Gallagher and Basset in Miami, Fla. elected to the position of Treasurer; and retired retail executive John Blackstock of Bradenton, Fla re-elected to the position of secretary.

About Us: MS Focus: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on providing free services that address the critical needs of people with MS, helping them maintain the best quality of life. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, MS Focus provides services throughout the United States and its territories. Learn more at www.msfocus.org.

