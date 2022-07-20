Employee Sues Americold Logistics for Failure to Prevent Sexual Harassment

BREA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americold Logistics, a temperature-controlled warehousing company for retailers like Smart & Final, has been sued for failure to prevent sexual harassment. Elias Sagastume, an order selector at Americold's warehouse in Brea, California, alleges that Americold allowed widespread sexual harassment to occur. According to Sagastume's attorney, Arthur Kim, Americold does not consider order selectors like Sagastume to be their employees. "Many if not most of the order selectors at the Brea warehouse are supposedly not employees of Americold. This is a harmful fiction that leaves these employees without adequate protection from abusive supervisors. We ask retailers like Smart & Final to demand that this exploitative practice end. If you work at someone's warehouse, you are their employee." The case is Elias Sagastume, et al. v. Americold Logistics, LLC, et al. (Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2021-01223068-CU-WT-CJC).

Contact: Arthur Kim

Tel. (866) 582-1057

Email: akim@arthurkimlaw.com

Related Links

http://www.arthurkimlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arthur Kim Law Firm