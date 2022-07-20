Israel's Energix Renewable Energies Fined over $90,000 in Virginia for Environmental Violations

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, Energix began acquiring and developing solar projects in Virginia.

In 2020, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights placed Energix on a list of problematic companies because it operates on Israeli occupied lands for commercial benefit. Energix has built solar utilities in the West Bank and wind turbines in the Golan Heights and uses Israeli police protection in clashes with indigenous groups.

According to data gathered by the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights, ten counties and two state agencies in Virginia have pushed back against Energix's worst practices.

Wythe County , the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued an Enforcement Action and fined Energix $68,250 for environmental violations at its Wytheville Solar site. In, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued an Enforcement Action and fined Energixfor environmental violations at its Wytheville Solar site.

Buckingham County , the State Water Control Board issued an Enforcement Action and fined Energix $23,772.50 over environmental violations at its Buckingham Solar II site. In, the State Water Control Board issued an Enforcement Action and fined Energixover environmental violations at itssite.

Rockingham County , neighboring landowners sued the BoS and Energix over the planned 30MW Endless Caverns site because the BoS permitted a project that violated newly passed restrictive solar zoning guidelines. In, neighboring landownersover the planned 30MW Endless Caverns site because the BoS permitted a project that violated newly passed restrictive solar zoning guidelines.

In Dinwiddie County , the Board of Supervisors voted down Energix's bid to build the 80 MW " Lily Pond " utility over concerns about the environment.

In Franklin County , Smith Mountain Lake property owners prompted Energix to withdraw the application for a proposed 20MW Westlake Solar project because of concerns over toxic runoff from its Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) solar panels.

In Buckingham, Caroline , Chesterfield , Madison , Prince George , and Spotsylvania counties, county officials banned or prohibited the installation of CdTe solar panels that contain toxic heavy metals.

Although Energix predicts a sunny future to its minority shareholders and to county officials, at least six solar projects have been withdrawn, have not been permitted, or have not been submitted to county planning departments.

Perhaps in recognition that its potential to grow in Virginia is limited, Energix has quietly taken over development, production and ownership of the 70 MW Adams Solar project, which is to provide 22 percent of electricity for city-owned buildings in Philadelphia.

Jeanne Trabulsi of the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights (VCHR) presented a March 22 information overview about how Energix is importing its worst overseas practices into the U.S. at the National Press Club in Washington. Her contact is: vacoalition4hr@gmail.com.

SOURCE Virginia Coalition for Human Rights