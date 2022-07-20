ORSINI SPECIALTY PHARMACY SELECTED AS LIMITED DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR AMVUTTRA™ (vutrisiran)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies, was chosen by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as a specialty pharmacy partner for AMVUTTRATM (vutrisiran). AMVUTTRA is indicated to treat the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

A rare, rapidly progressive, and often fatal disease, hATTR amyloidosis affects approximately 50,000 patients worldwide. A variant in the transthyretin (TTR) gene causes amyloid deposits to build up in various parts of the body, resulting in polyneuropathy, or nerve damage that can affect sensation, movement, strength, and the digestive system and other bodily functions.

In the pivotal clinical study, patients with hATTR amyloidosis treated with AMVUTTRA showed significant improvement in nerve function and quality of life. The drug is an RNAi therapeutic, which works to reduce the production of the transthyretin (TTR) protein in the liver, thereby reducing the levels of TTR in the body and preventing amyloid build-up and organ damage.

Orsini Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fieri said, "We are honored to work with Alnylam in providing access to this important treatment option or medication for adults with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. Our dedicated Care Team will ensure patients and their caregivers receive AMVUTTRA utilizing the full breadth of Orsini's specialty pharmacy services, which encompass distribution, education, monitoring, benefits assistance, and experienced, compassionate support."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading, independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, The Joint Commission, URAC, and NABP.

About AMVUTTRA™ (vutrisiran)

AMVUTTRA is an RNAi therapeutic indicated for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. The drug is available in 25mg/0.5mL strength as a clear, colorless-to-yellow solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe for subcutaneous administration once every three months. AMVUTTRA should be administered by a healthcare professional.

Important Safety Information

Reduced Serum Vitamin A Levels and Recommended Supplementation

AMVUTTRA treatment leads to a decrease in serum vitamin A levels.

Supplementation at the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin A is advised for patients taking AMVUTTRA. Higher doses than the RDA should not be given to try to achieve normal serum vitamin A levels during treatment with AMVUTTRA, as serum vitamin A levels do not reflect the total vitamin A in the body.

Patients should be referred to an ophthalmologist if they develop ocular symptoms suggestive of vitamin A deficiency (e.g., night blindness).

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that occurred in patients treated with AMVUTTRA were arthralgia (11%), dyspnea (7%), and vitamin A decreased (7%).

For additional information about AMVUTTRA, please see the full Prescribing Information, available at https://www.amvuttra.com/ .

For more information about Orsini's specialty pharmacy services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 532, e-mail us at orsini@orsinihc.com, or visit https://www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

