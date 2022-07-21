Discover Financial Services Chooses Mindshare as US Media Services Agency of Record

Mindshare Selected to Lead Full-Funnel Media and Marketing Approach

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Financial Services has selected Mindshare, the media services company that is part of WPP, as their US media agency of record, in leading audience and media strategy, planning, investment, measurement, and data and analytics.

Mindshare will partner closely with Discover to drive a full-funnel marketing and media approach across the full customer journey from awareness through account opening through retention. Mindshare is particularly suited to this work, having successfully completed its integration with global performance agency Neo earlier this year, providing clients with a broader range of transformative media services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Discover, a financial services powerhouse that always puts their customers first," says Amanda Richman, North America CEO, Mindshare. "Together, we will help Discover drive business transformation, by connecting brand to performance and purpose to deliver Good Growth."

"Working with Mindshare gives Discover a fresh perspective on our media approach and allows us to tap into their strong thought leadership, analytics and measurement capabilities," said Kate Manfred, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Discover. "As we continue Discover's mission to help people spend smarter, manage debt better and save more so they achieve a brighter financial future, while also pushing to be the leading digital bank and payments partner, it is important to develop a holistic media vision that is appropriate for our highly disruptive industry, and Mindshare is the partner to help us continue to push our thinking."

Mercer Island Group led an extensive competitive review of the account.

About Mindshare:

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. Good Growth is business growth that is enduring and sustainable while also helping to shape society and the world for the better. We accelerate it for our clients by using media as a multiplier to drive sales and maximize marketing investments. We use Precisely Human Intelligence that combines data science and behavioral science to understand consumers and their motivations better and we act on that intelligence by planning media with intention to connect brands with consumers around their shared values. We were the first purpose-built company created by WPP and today our 10,000 people operate in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

