Rising Phoenix Royalties Continues to Add to Its 16,000 Net Royalty Acre Barnett Shale Position

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces a natural gas acquisition from undisclosed sellers in the Barnett Shale, Johnson County, Texas. The wellsite operator is Fleur de Lis Energy, LLC (FDL).

Rising Phoenix Royalties Continues to Add to It's 16,000 Net Royalty Acre Barnett Shale Position (PRNewswire)

"We love the Barnett Shale; it's been great to us over the years. We have been actively aggregating minerals here for over 15 years and see ourselves as an expert in the area. Our sellers felt comfortable with us and we shared our return profile to help them make an educated decision for their family," noted Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder.

"Rising Phoenix and my family have assembled one of the larger mineral positions in the core of the Barnett Shale and will continue to strategically add to this position for the foreseeable future," continued Graham. "We have a long history of working with owners to provide a quick, quality closing experience."

FDL, headquartered in Dallas, TX, with field operations in Wyoming and Texas, has an operational footprint in 3 major basins. Its diverse world-class asset portfolio deploys over $2.1 billion in capital.

RPR is known as the industry leading expert in the Barnett Shale. RPR and its affiliated companies are some of Tarrant County's largest mineral owners with 16,000 net royalty acres in Held By Production (HBP) units, the majority operated by Total Energy and XTO Energy (now ExxonMobil). XTO recently announced a sale of all their Barnett Shale assets to BKV Corp. , Denver, CO.

"We are excited about the announcement of BKV taking out XTO Energy in the core of the Barnett. Ever since these guys purchased Devon's position in 2020, they have been actively permitting and drilling new wells every month. We can't wait to see a lot of our reserves come to life in the upcoming years. There is still a LOT of untapped natural gas waiting to be developed in our entire position," shared Graham.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free royalty interest evaluations. Contact our team today at 214-949-4928 or royalties@rising-phoenix.com .

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed income producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com

Rising Phoenix Royalties

214-949-4928

royalties@rising-phoenix.com

Join RPR on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Zach Sodolak

Marketing Manager

Rising Phoenix Royalties

972-997-5350

zach@rising-phoenix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rising Phoenix Royalties