Beeflow Appears in the New Landmark Film Series "Age of Change: The Business of Survival" Presented by WWF and Content Partners and Produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeflow, the fast growing biotech startup to improve the impact of ecosystem services in agriculture, is proud to appear in the new film series, "Age of Change: The Business of Survival," presented by WWF and content partners and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The beautifully shot series, which debuted on July 5, 2022, uncovers the stories of innovative solutions across the global business community that address critical environmental challenges through sharing diverse success stories.

In the segment, Beeflow Founder and CEO, Matias Viel, along with Angelita De La Luz, Beeflow's Director of Applied Research and Pollination Operations, discuss the research and technology development the company has done that has proven to improve crop yields through various technologies that support bee health and training. They also examine how encouraging other species of bees to work in tandem with honeybees to aid in pollination will also increase crop yields.

"Over the last 50 years, there has been a lot of innovation in agriculture including new ways of irrigating crops, enhanced pest management, and plant genetics, but little in ways of supporting pollination," said Viel. "With bees responsible for pollinating more than 70 percent of food crops around the world, caring for bees and their wellbeing is an important part of protecting the global food supply."

Beeflow is one of the first companies globally to generate and apply scientific knowledge and bee behavior research to help improve and increase crop yields, changing the paradigm surrounding pollination of crops with provable results. Work and research that the company is continually conducting is vitally important to validate this need and keep the world population with a regular supply of food.

Explore the series now at www.ageofchangeseries.co.uk. Additional stories will be joining the series in November 2022.

About Beeflow

Beeflow is a biotech startup company that leverages scientific knowledge and technology to improve the impact of ecosystem services in agriculture. Beeflow creates and manages pollination programs for farmers which increase crop yields by up to 60 percent. The company combines scientific knowledge of crop pollination, bee biology & behavior and chemical ecology with proprietary technologies including molecules that help train bees to pollinate specific crops and a plant-based bee diet that enhances bees' immune system. This novel approach to pollination management allows growers to produce more with less. Based in California and with operations across the US West Coast, Mexico, Peru and Argentina, Beeflow closed an $8.3M Series A in May 2021 with Ospraie Ag Sciences, Future Ventures, Vectr Ventures, Jeff Wilke (former CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon), SOSV and others. Beeflow's team of experts includes biologists, ecologists, entomologists, agronomists, and entrepreneurs. For more information about Beeflow, please visit www.beeflow.com .

