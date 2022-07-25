Foresight Health Begins Endeavor to Bring Healthcare to Rural & Urban Communities

STUART, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Americans in both rural and urban communities know, vital healthcare services can be hard to come by in areas where there are either no hospitals, like our rural communities, or areas where there aren't enough physicians to meet healthcare demands, like our urban communities. Foresight Health, an entreprenuerial healthcare company, is looking to fix that disparity in rural and urban communities across the nation.

From Left to Right: Sean Adkins, Director of Economic Development at Patrick County, Virginia, Dr. Sameer Suhail, President & CEO of Foresight Health, and Joseph Hylak-Reinholtz, COO & General Counsel of Foresight Health. (PRNewswire)

Foresight Health Begins Endeavor to Bring Healthcare to Rural and Urban Communities

Foresight Health is beginning this ambitious endeavour in the rural community of Patrick County, Virginia, where Foresight Health plans to open a brand new hospital.

"Over the course of my youth and the beginning of my career when I started my clinical rotations, I saw just how stark healthcare disparities can be for rural and urban communities," Dr. Sameer Suhail, CEO of Foresight Health, said. "This inspired me to start Foresight Health, a company dedicated to providing the most cost-effective healthcare services for underserved communities.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with Patrick County, Virginia, in combatting these disparities. The public response towards re-opening a hospital in Patrick County has been overwhelmingly positive," Dr. Suhail continued. "Since the closure of their last hospital in 2017, most residents have had to travel across state lines to receive critical care. Obviously, this presented a huge problem to the Southside and Southwest Virginia communities in the event of serious medical emergencies. Bringing healthcare back to this community will help grow Southside and Southwest Virginia and revitalize the local community's fiscal and physical health. We also aim to continue bringing vital healthcare services wherever they are needed."

Foresight Health is projecting that it will eventually hire 200-300 new employees to service the opening of its Patrick County hospital, drawing medical talent back into the area. Instead of crossing state lines, Virginians in one of the most rural parts of Virginia will be able to access healthcare at an affordable cost.

As an entrepreneurial healthcare company, Foresight Health plans to bring new and innovative approaches in order to continue its healthcare outreach across Southwest Virginia and the rest of the nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foresight Health