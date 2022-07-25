UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE FACULTY MEMBER FEATURED ON NBC NIGHTLY NEWS SPECIAL REPORT ON GUN VIOLENCE IN AMERICA

UM School of Medicine Professor of Trauma Surgery Dr. Thomas Scalea Featured on National Network News Highlighting State of the Art Care Provided at University of Maryland Medical Center's R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

BALTIMORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) faculty member was featured in a prestigious national news program over the weekend highlighting the lifesaving critical care medicine practiced at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC). In an extended segment called "One Night in America" that comprised half of the evening newscast for NBC Nightly News and additional coverage on MSNBC, a reporter was embedded at Shock Trauma for more than nine hours from Saturday evening, July 16, into Sunday morning to document emergency trauma cases caused by gun violence. Reporters were also embedded in three other major cities showing different perspectives including police response to shootings and community support from a local street pastor.

The special report aired on Sunday evening and prominently featured Thomas Scalea, MD, The Honorable Francis X. Kelly Distinguished Professor of Trauma Surgery at UMSOM and Physician-in-Chief of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at UMMC. He also serves as Chief of Critical Care Services for the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

Reflecting on the death of one of his patients, Dr. Scalea said in the segment, that gunshot deaths are an unnecessary injury in a civilized society. "This is one night in one city in the richest country in the world. How can this make any sense?"

For more than 50 years, the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center has been a worldwide leader in trauma care and innovation, training some of the leading trauma physicians in the U.S. and around the globe. SOM physician-scientists have pioneered major advances in trauma care through research. Shock Trauma is the nation's first and only integrated trauma hospital and is considered a national model of excellence with a 96 percent survival rate. It is Maryland's Primary Adult Resource Center (PARC) designated to treat the most severely injured and critically ill patients. The Program in Trauma at UMSOM is the only multidisciplinary dedicated physician group practice that cares for injury in the United States.

Earlier this year, Dr. Scalea celebrated his 25th anniversary with the Shock Trauma Center. Among his many accomplishments, he cared for tens of thousands of Marylanders critically injured in motor vehicle collisions, falls and violent attacks, traveled to China and Haiti to render assistance to earthquake victims, helped train thousands of U.S. Air Force personnel and worked alongside military physicians in war-torn Afghanistan. He has steered Maryland's highest-level trauma center through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage from Dr. Scalea's interviews and patient care in the Shock Trauma Center can be found in the links below.

