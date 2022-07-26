Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 8, 2022, at 4:30pm ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results and operating progress on Monday, August 8th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through August 15, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 6410980.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

