Nearly Half Workers Only Receive Feedback on an Annual or Semi-Annual Basis, New Eagle Hill Research Finds

Nearly Half Workers Only Receive Feedback on an Annual or Semi-Annual Basis, New Eagle Hill Research Finds

Yet, 63% Percent of Workers Want More "In the Moment" Feedback

Fully Remote and Hybrid Employees Say Getting Feedback is Challenging

ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research finds a disconnect between employees' need for performance feedback and how much feedback they receive. About half of workers (48 percent) report they only receive feedback on annual or semi-annual basis while eight percent say they never receive feedback on their work, according to new research from Eagle Hill Consulting.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

About half of U.S. workers report only receiving feedback annually or semi-annually, Eagle Hill Consulting finds.

Yet, 63 percent of workers want more immediate "in the moment" feedback on their work performance. This sentiment is higher for younger workers (74% for those aged 18 to 34) as compared to midcareer and older workers (57 percent).

When it comes to remote work, those employees working in fully remote and hybrid environments are more likely to say getting constructive feedback is a challenge. More than a third (38%) of hybrid workers said getting feedback was a challenge, while 21 percent of fully remote and 19 percent of in-person workers reported feedback as a challenge.

"Two years ago, employers were thrust into remote work environments, and everyone was making the best of it. Now, many employers recognize that hybrid and remote work are viable options with benefits for both employees and employers. But it's challenging, especially when it comes to providing employees with the feedback they need to accomplish their goals and advance in their career," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting.

"It's problematic that about half of employees are receiving feedback only once or twice a year. Employees need more ongoing and constructive feedback to be successful, and this research indicates they want more, especially younger workers. The key to better feedback for employers is to set up more frequent formal mechanisms for feedback and to foster a culture that embraces and promotes more "in the moment" conversations about performance," Jezior explained.

This nationwide poll of U.S. workers also finds:

82% of workers say they feel valued when someone takes time to provide feedback

79% of workers say feedback is important to their professional development

67% of workers say they receive the same level of feedback during the past two years despite proliferation of hybrid/remote work

Most workers (64%) agree their organization creates a supportive, comfortable environment for delivering, soliciting, and receiving feedback in the workplace

When asked what they need to succeed in their work environment, 31 percent of hybrid workers said it's more forums to gather feedback from team leads. Twenty-two percent of fully remote workers held this sentiment, as did 16 percent of in-person employees

During discussions with managers, employees say it is helpful to align on realistic goals/priorities (46 percent); review performance as it relates to promotion (21 percent); set goals (19 percent); and discuss career development (14 percent)

The findings are based upon The Eagle Hill Performance Management and Feedback Survey 2022, conducted by Ipsos from May 10-12, 2022. The nationally representative survey included 1,001 adults in the U.S. aged 18 and older who are employed full-time or part-time. The survey polled respondents on aspects of performance management and feedback.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting