Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value."

2022 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022
  • Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021
  • Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
  • Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
  • Book value per common share increased to $35.39, or 11%, over Q2 2021
  • Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina


Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017

10,323

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

1.29

Total revenue(1)


27,149

26,091

26,194

26,411

25,052

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


3.35 %

3.37 %

3.35 %

3.38 %

3.50 %

Return on average assets(3)


0.92 %

1.10 %

1.66 %

2.03 %

1.61 %

Return on average equity(3)


10.31 %

11.60 %

17.61 %

21.67 %

16.96 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


58.16 %

56.28 %

56.25 %

53.15 %

53.87 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


2.02 %

2.03 %

2.06 %

2.06 %

2.10 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

2,254,135

Total deposits


2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

2,310,892

Core deposits(6)


2,588,283

2,541,113

2,479,412

2,367,841

2,220,577

Total assets


3,287,663

3,073,234

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183

Book value per common share


35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57

31.86

Loans to deposits


99.13 %

98.25 %

97.12 %

98.19 %

97.54 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


13.97 %

14.37 %

14.90 %

14.88 %

14.98 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.83 %

12.18 %

12.65 %

12.59 %

12.63 %

Leverage ratio


9.71 %

10.12 %

10.18 %

10.20 %

10.27 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


11.33 %

11.65 %

12.09 %

12.00 %

12.00 %

Tangible common equity(9)


8.60 %

9.06 %

9.50 %

9.54 %

9.50 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/ total assets


0.09 %

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.50 %

0.27 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


7.29 %

7.83 %

12.61 %

14.90 %

13.36 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)


0.10 %

0.13 %

0.09 %

0.49 %

0.14 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


0.02 %

0.00 %

0.06 %

(0.01 %)

0.00 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.20 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.51 %

1.86 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


1,166.70 %

726.88 %

625.16 %

259.95 %

619.47 %

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited









Quarter Ended



June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

(in thousands, except per share data)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income







Loans

$

26,610

23,931

23,661

23,063

22,409

Investment securities


448

474

410

355

269

Federal funds sold


180

59

66

68

53

  Total interest income


27,238

24,464

24,137

23,486

22,731

Interest expense







Deposits


1,844

908

900

934

920

Borrowings


510

392

380

380

381

  Total interest expense


2,354

1,300

1,280

1,314

1,301

Net interest income


24,884

23,164

22,857

22,172

21,430

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


1,775

1,105

(4,200)

(6,000)

(1,900)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


23,109

22,059

27,057

28,172

23,330

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income


1,184

1,494

1,931

2,829

1,983

Service fees on deposit accounts


209

191

200

199

173

ATM and debit card income


563

528

560

542

521

Income from bank owned life insurance


315

315

312

321

331

Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans


-

44

-

-

268

Loss on disposal of fixed assets


(394)

-

-

-

-

Other income


388

355

334

348

346

  Total noninterest income


2,265

2,927

3,337

4,239

3,622

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits


9,915

9,456

9,208

9,064

8,724

Occupancy


2,219

1,778

2,081

1,685

1,552

Outside service and data processing costs


1,528

1,533

1,395

1,368

1,391

Insurance


367

260

342

244

262

Professional fees


693

599

682

694

615

Marketing


329

269

260

248

208

Other


737

790

767

736

743

  Total noninterest expenses


15,788

14,685

14,735

14,039

13,495

Income before provision for income taxes


9,586

10,301

15,659

18,372

13,457

Income tax expense


2,346

2,331

3,654

4,355

3,134

Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017

10,323








Earnings per common share – Basic

$

0.91

1.00

1.52

1.78

1.32

Earnings per common share – Diluted


0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

1.29

Basic weighted average common shares


7,945

7,932

7,877

7,874

7,848

Diluted weighted average common shares


8,075

8,096

8,057

8,001

7,988

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021.  The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.  The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021.  As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months.  In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees.

Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited




For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$     80,909

$      180

0.89 %

$     89,096

$       59

0.27 %

$    119,211

$       53

0.18 %

  Investment securities, taxable

98,527

404

1.64 %

113,101

425

1.52 %

85,306

212

1.00 %

  Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

10,382

56

2.16 %

11,899

64

2.17 %

11,599

74

2.56 %

  Loans(10)

2,795,274

26,610

3.82 %

2,573,978

23,931

3.77 %

2,240,236

22,409

4.01 %

    Total interest-earning assets

2,985,092

27,250

3.66 %

2,788,074

24,479

3.56 %

2,456,352

22,748

3.71 %

  Noninterest-earning assets

154,659



152,565



117,836



    Total assets

$3,139,751



$2,940,639



$2,574,188



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$   389,563

144

0.15 %

$   406,054

115

0.11 %

$   298,446

46

0.06 %

Savings & money market

1,267,174

1,200

0.38 %

1,242,225

618

0.20 %

1,131,391

580

0.21 %

Time deposits

278,101

500

0.72 %

158,720

175

0.45 %

175,612

294

0.67 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,934,838

1,844

0.38 %

1,806,999

908

0.20 %

1,605,449

920

0.23 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

53,179

105

0.79 %

16,626

12

0.29 %

44

2

18.23 %

Subordinated debentures

36,143

405

4.49 %

36,116

380

4.27 %

36,035

379

4.22 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,024,160

2,354

0.47 %

1,859,741

1,300

0.28 %

1,641,528

1,301

0.32 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

833,943



802,299



688,576



Shareholders' equity

281,648



278,600



244,084



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$3,139,751



$2,940,639



$2,574,188



Net interest spread



3.19 %



3.28 %



3.39 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin


$24,896

3.35 %


$23,179

3.37 %


$21,447

3.50 %

Less:  tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


12



15



17


Net interest income


$24,884



$23,164



$21,430


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]












Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter.  In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield.  Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021.  Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited








Ending Balance




June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30


(in thousands, except per share data)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021


Assets








Cash and cash equivalents:








  Cash and due from banks

$

21,090

20,992

21,770

17,944

17,093


  Federal funds sold


124,462

95,093

86,882

47,440

75,327


  Interest-bearing deposits with banks


36,538

33,131

58,557

63,149

61,377


    Total cash and cash equivalents


182,090

149,216

167,209

128,533

153,797


Investment securities:








  Investment securities available for sale


98,991

106,978

120,281

113,802

91,232


  Other investments


5,065

4,104

4,021

2,820

2,770


    Total investment securities


104,056

111,082

124,302

116,622

94,002


Mortgage loans held for sale


18,329

17,840

13,556

31,641

36,427


Loans (5)


2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

2,254,135


Less allowance for credit losses


(34,192)

(32,944)

(30,408)

(36,075)

(41,912)


    Loans, net


2,811,013

2,627,731

2,459,469

2,352,972

2,212,223


Bank owned life insurance


50,463

50,148

49,833

49,521

49,200


Property and equipment, net


96,674

95,129

92,370

78,456

69,193


Deferred income taxes


15,078

10,635

8,397

16,591

25,025


Other assets


9,960

10,859

10,412

9,840

10,316


    Total assets

$

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183


Liabilities








Deposits

$

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

2,310,892


FHLB Advances


50,000

-

-

-

-


Subordinated debentures


36,160

36,133

36,106

36,079

36,052


Other liabilities


48,708

49,809

47,715

49,450

51,580


    Total liabilities


3,005,026

2,794,116

2,647,647

2,518,547

2,398,524


Shareholders' equity








Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


-

-

-

-

-


Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


80

80

79

79

79


Nonvested restricted stock


(3,230)

(3,425)

(1,435)

(1,469)

(1,173)


Additional paid-in capital


117,714

117,286

114,226

113,501

112,604


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(10,143)

(6,393)

(740)

(248)

400


Retained earnings


178,216

170,976

165,771

153,766

139,749


    Total shareholders' equity


282,637

278,524

277,901

265,629

251,659


    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183


Common Stock








Book value per common share

$

35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57

31.86


Stock price:








  High


50.09

65.02

64.73

53.50

55.26


  Low


42.25

50.84

52.73

48.62

47.61


  Period end


43.59

50.84

62.49

53.50

51.16


Common shares outstanding


7,986

7,981

7,925

7,913

7,900


[Footnotes to table located on page 6] 

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







  Non-owner occupied RE

$

259

265

270

7,400

1,048

  Commercial business


-

-

-

1,469

37

Consumer







  Real estate


183

739

989

1,461

2,372

  Home equity


200

815

653

818

426

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings


2,289

2,713

2,952

2,730

2,883

Total nonaccrual loans


2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

6,766

Other real estate owned


-

-

-

-

366

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

7,132

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







  Total assets


0.09 %

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.50 %

0.27 %

  Total loans


0.10 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.58 %

0.32 %

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$

3,558

3,241

3,299

4,044

4,622

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses


7.29 %

7.83 %

12.61 %

14.90 %

13.36 %




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

32,944

30,408

36,075

41,912

43,499

CECL adjustment


-

1,500

-

-

-

Loans charged-off


(316)

(169)

(1,509)

(243)

(8)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


39

180

42

406

321

  Net loans (charged-off) recovered


(277)

11

(1,467)

163

313

Provision for credit losses


1,525

1,025

(4,200)

(6,000)

(1,900)

Balance, end of period

$

34,192

32,944

30,408

36,075

41,912

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.20 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.51 %

1.86 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


1,166.70 %

726.88 %

625.22 %

259.95 %

619.47 %

Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)


0.04 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

(0.03 %)

(0.06 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.6 million to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022, compared to 726.9% on March 31, 2022 and 619.5% on June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 7.29%. The improvement over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of five, or $14.1 million in the aggregate, hotel loans we upgraded from substandard during the first quarter of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $41.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. We had net charge-offs of $277 thousand, or 0.04% annualized, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $313 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

551,544

527,776

488,965

470,614

452,130

Non-owner occupied RE


741,263

705,811

666,833

628,521

600,094

Construction


84,612

75,015

64,425

87,892

60,786

Business


389,790

352,932

333,049

307,969

307,933

Total commercial loans


1,767,209

1,661,534

1,553,272

1,494,996

1,420,943

Consumer







Real estate


812,130

745,667

694,401

648,276

605,026

Home equity


161,512

155,678

154,839

155,049

149,789

Construction


76,878

72,627

59,846

57,419

48,077

Other


27,476

25,169

27,519

33,307

30,300

Total consumer loans


1,077,996

999,141

936,605

894,051

833,192

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees    


2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

2,254,135

Less—allowance for credit losses


(34,192)

(32,944)

(30,408)

(36,075)

(41,912)

Total loans, net

$

2,811,013

2,627,731

2,459,469

2,352,972

2,212,223


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Non-interest bearing

$

799,169

779,262

768,650

720,444

658,758

Interest bearing:







   NOW accounts


364,189

416,322

401,788

331,167

316,744

   Money market accounts


1,320,329

1,238,866

1,201,099

1,188,666

1,136,315

   Savings


41,944

41,630

39,696

34,018

33,442

   Time, less than $250,000


62,340

57,972

61,122

65,177

68,022

   Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


282,187

174,122

91,471

93,546

97,611

Total deposits

$

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

2,310,892

Footnotes to tables:


 (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

 (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

 (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

 (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

 (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.

 (7) June 30, 2022 ratios are preliminary.

 (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

 (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina.  The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina.  Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST."  More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines.  Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

