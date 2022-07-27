ChoiceOne Financial Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 27, 2022

SPARTA, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $5,043,000 and $11,281,000 for the same periods in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 and $1.49 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.65 and $1.45 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, held for sale loans, and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $60.7 million or 23.8% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2022 and $184.9 million or 20.7% since the end of the second quarter in 2021.
  • Total deposits grew $257.8 million or 13.7% from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022, while interest expense has only increased 3.5% for the first six months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • ChoiceOne announces it is in process of opening a loan production office in Oakland County, MI. It is intended that this location will host both commercial and mortgage lenders.

"ChoiceOne continues to see strong organic core loan growth, as core loans grew organically by $60.7 million or 23.8% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022 and $184.9 million or 20.7% since the end of the second quarter in 2021," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.  "We have invested in both talent and technology, and our pipeline continues to be strong with customers that value our expertise and experience over rates.  We have funded this increase in core loans using on balance sheet liquidity.  The value of our bank is not in the rates offered, but in the relationships and trust we have built over time with both clients and employees.  This serves us well as we navigate a new interest rate environment. "

Total assets as of June 30, 2022, declined $16.6 million as compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $239.3 million compared to June 30, 2021.  Deposits in the second quarter were relatively flat primarily due to the seasonality of ChoiceOne's municipal clients and some modest deposit runoff as ChoiceOne has held deposit rates through the rapidly rising rate environment.  Despite the 13.7% growth in deposits since June 30, 2021, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain relatively low deposit costs, with an increase in interest expense of only 3.5% for the first six months of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021.  Interest expense has increased primarily due to the issuance of $32.5 million in subordinated debt that was completed in the third quarter of 2021. Core loans grew organically by $60.7 million during the second quarter of 2022, driven by commercial loan growth of $42.0 million and retail home loan growth of $16.5 million. ChoiceOne recently launched a new five-year adjustable-rate mortgage product targeting high quality borrowers in our market area.  This loan product is expected to bolster our retail loan portfolio for the remainder of 2022, as the market demand for this product has increased.  Loans to other financial institutions increased by $37.4 million during the second quarter of 2022. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations and rates fluctuate with the national mortgage market.  During the three months ended June 30, 2022, $6.7 million of PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $283,000 of fee income.  $1.8 million in PPP loans and $68,000 in deferred PPP fee income remains outstanding as of June 30, 2022.  Management expects the remaining PPP loans to be forgiven by the end of 2022.  Interest income increased $4.1 million in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.  Driving this increase was an increase of $3.5 million in securities interest income in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 due to a higher average balance.  The $574,000 increase in loan interest income was primarily a result of higher loan balances and $1.2 million of accretion income from acquired loans partially offset by a decrease in PPP fee income.

ChoiceOne had no provision for loan losses expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans.  At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.69% of total loans.  The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores Bank Corporation totaled $3.1 million as of June 30, 2022.  If the credit mark associated with the loans acquired in the mergers were added to the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses would have represented 0.97% of total loans excluding loans held for sale on June 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity totaled $166.5 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $228.5 million as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 13.7% at June 30, 2021.  No shares of common stock were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022; however, ChoiceOne may strategically repurchase shares of common stock in the future depending on market and other conditions.

Total noninterest income declined $3.1 million in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.  Total noninterest income in 2021 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $2.2 million larger than in the first six months of 2022.  Customer service charges increased $488,000 in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 as prior year service charges were depressed by the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.  The market value of equity securities declined during the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 consistent with general market conditions.  Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.  During the second quarter, ChoiceOne liquidated $31.5 million in securities resulting in a $427,000 realized loss, in order to redeploy the funds into higher yielding loans and reduce the risk of extension on certain fixed income securities which include a call option.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.2 million in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.  The increase is related to an increase in salaries and wages due to new commercial loan production and wealth management staff.  This investment in people will increase expenses short term but is expected to drive long term value to ChoiceOne through the building of new relationships.  Other expenses have also increased in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase to our FDIC insurance related expenses and other expenses.  ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools.

Potes further commented, "I am happy to announce that we will be expanding into Oakland County with a loan production office.  It is intended that this office will house both commercial and mortgage lenders and will help us continue to build quality customer relationships in a growing market."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


6/30/2022



3/31/2022



6/30/2021


Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

40,296



$

89,976



$

95,318


Securities Available for Sale



582,987




657,887




871,964


Securities Held to Maturity



429,675




429,918




-


Loans Held For Sale



10,628




13,450




12,884


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



37,422




-




-


Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



1,073,973




1,019,805




996,637


Premises and Equipment



29,122




29,678




29,615


Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



43,774




43,520




33,128


Goodwill



59,946




59,946




59,946


Core Deposit Intangible



3,358




3,660




4,610


Other Assets



49,024




28,938




16,830















Total Assets


$

2,360,205



$

2,376,778



$

2,120,932















Noninterest-bearing Deposits


$

578,927



$

565,657



$

527,964


Interest-bearing Deposits



1,559,577




1,579,944




1,352,771


Borrowings



7,000




-




2,642


Subordinated Debt



35,140




35,078




3,140


Other Liabilities



13,101




4,981




5,894















Total Liabilities



2,193,745




2,185,660




1,892,411















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 12,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,503,072 at June 30, 2022, 7,489,812 at March 31, 2022, and 7,692,537 at June 30, 2021.



171,804




171,492




176,323


Retained earnings



59,728




55,988




45,352


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(65,072)




(36,362)




6,846


Shareholders' Equity



166,460




191,118




228,521















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,360,205



$

2,376,778



$

2,120,932


Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)


6/30/2022



6/30/2021



6/30/2022



6/30/2021


Interest Income

















Loans, including fees


$

12,523



$

11,565



$

24,821



$

24,247


Securities and other



5,143




3,854




10,319




6,827


Total Interest Income



17,666




15,419




35,140




31,074



















Interest Expense

















Deposits



996




839




1,779




1,719


Borrowings



381




72




751




159


Total Interest Expense



1,377




911




2,530




1,878



















Net Interest Income



16,289




14,508




32,610




29,196


Provision for Loan Losses



-




166




-




416



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



16,289




14,342




32,610




28,780



















Noninterest Income

















Customer service charges



2,353




2,134




4,542




4,054


Insurance and investment commissions



233




198




438




471


Gains on sales of loans



887




1,771




1,691




3,917


Gains (losses) on sales of securities



(427)




2




(427)




3


Gains on sales of other assets



1




(4)




172




1


Trust income



176




253




354




425


Earnings on life insurance policies



254




191




534




377


Change in market value of equity securities



(327)




(119)




(683)




489


Other income



280




306




655




595


Total Noninterest Income



3,430




4,732




7,276




10,332



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and benefits



7,537




6,999




15,143




14,167


Occupancy and equipment



1,518




1,498




3,143




3,053


Data processing



1,578




1,673




3,322




3,102


Professional fees



559




943




1,069




1,672


Core deposit intangible amortization



322




352




604




659


Other expenses



1,643




1,664




3,566




3,004


Total Noninterest Expense



13,157




13,129




26,847




25,657



















Income Before Income Tax



6,562




5,945




13,039




13,455


Income Tax Expense



947




902




1,896




2,174



















Net Income


$

5,615



$

5,043



$

11,143



$

11,281



















Basic Earnings Per Share


$

0.75



$

0.65



$

1.49



$

1.45


Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.75



$

0.65



$

1.49



$

1.45


Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)





















Net interest income


$

16,289



$

16,321



$

15,745



$

15,700



$

14,508


Provision for loan losses



-




-




-




-




166


Noninterest income



3,430




3,845




4,144




4,718




4,732


Noninterest expense



13,157




13,690




13,758




13,506




13,129


Net income before federal income tax expense



6,562




6,476




6,131




6,912




5,945


Income tax expense



947




948




1,119




1,163




902


Net income



5,615




5,528




5,012




5,749




5,043


Basic earnings per share



0.75




0.74




0.67




0.75




0.65


Diluted earnings per share



0.75




0.74




0.66




0.75




0.65


End of period balances


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)





















Gross loans


$

1,129,439



$

1,040,856



$

1,068,832



$

1,034,590



$

1,017,472


Loans held for sale (1)



10,628




13,450




9,351




7,505




12,884


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



37,422




-




42,632




38,728




-


PPP loans (3)



1,758




8,476




33,129




61,192




109,898


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,079,631




1,018,930




983,720




927,165




894,690


Allowance for loan losses



7,416




7,601




7,688




7,755




7,950


Securities available for sale



582,987




657,887




1,116,264




1,044,538




871,964


Securities held to maturity



429,675




429,918




-




-




-


Other interest-earning assets



9,532




62,945




9,751




30,383




64,407


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,151,633




2,191,606




2,194,847




2,109,511




1,953,843


Total assets



2,360,205




2,376,778




2,366,682




2,277,180




2,120,931


Noninterest-bearing deposits



578,927




565,657




560,931




543,165




527,964


Interest-bearing deposits



1,559,577




1,579,944




1,491,363




1,468,985




1,352,771


Total deposits



2,138,504




2,145,601




2,052,294




2,012,150




1,880,735


Total subordinated debt



35,140




35,078




35,017




34,956




3,140


Total borrowed funds



7,000




-




50,000




-




2,642


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,601,717




1,615,022




1,576,380




1,503,941




1,358,553


Shareholders' equity



166,460




191,118




221,669




225,055




228,521


Average Balances


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)





















Loans


$

1,076,934



$

1,037,646



$

1,019,966



$

1,021,326



$

1,041,118


Securities



1,098,419




1,130,681




1,079,616




922,653




824,753


Other interest-earning assets



40,728




36,460




29,999




106,831




57,782


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,216,081




2,204,787




2,129,581




2,050,810




1,923,653


Total assets



2,361,479




2,375,864




2,298,579




2,234,228




2,091,900


Noninterest-bearing deposits



578,943




553,267




556,214




545,251




529,359


Interest-bearing deposits



1,555,721




1,548,685




1,472,022




1,441,831




1,327,836


Total deposits



2,134,664




2,101,952




2,028,236




1,987,082




1,861,713


Total subordinated debt



35,095




35,342




35,674




9,154




3,123


Total borrowed funds



5,765




10,239




8,010




2,667




2,758


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,596,581




1,594,266




1,515,706




1,453,652




1,333,717


Shareholders' equity



177,085




206,280




221,076




229,369




224,993


Performance Ratios


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.























Return on average assets



0.95

%



0.93

%



0.87

%



1.03

%



0.96

%

Return on average equity



12.68

%



10.72

%



9.07

%



10.03

%



8.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity



18.87

%



14.85

%



12.16

%



13.28

%



11.89

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.02

%



3.04

%



3.04

%



3.06

%



3.02

%

Efficiency ratio



61.43

%



64.37

%



66.15

%



63.16

%



64.70

%

Full-time equivalent employees



380




376




374




358




362


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.























Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.8

%



14.6

%



14.4

%



15.4

%



14.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.0

%



11.5

%



11.3

%



12.0

%



12.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.3

%



11.9

%



11.6

%



12.3

%



13.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.5

%



7.3

%



7.4

%



7.5

%



8.0

%






















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2022 2nd
Qtr.



2022 1st
Qtr.



2021 4th
Qtr.



2021 3rd
Qtr.



2021 2nd
Qtr.























Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7

%



13.3

%



12.9

%



13.4

%



13.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2

%



12.8

%



12.3

%



12.8

%



13.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2

%



12.8

%



12.3

%



12.8

%



13.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.1

%



7.9

%



7.8

%



7.8

%



7.8

%

