Enhanced Connector Series from Amphenol Used in Fiber Optic Interconnection Applications

ENDICOTT, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fiber optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries. Amphe-Lite fiber optic termini transmits an optical laser with high speed, high reliability, EMI/RFI immune, digital data transmission in harsh environments.

Technical Specifications

200 and 600 MHz/km of bandwidth

500 mating cycles

Compatible with MIL-DTL-38999 shell

Spring-loaded contacts

Ceramic alignment sleeves

Designed to interconnect fiber optic channels by providing precise alignment, tight contact and strong protection, this fiber optic solution is light weight for applications where total system weight is a factor; features an acceptable insertion loss when the distance is over 1KM; as well as offers 200 and 600 MHz/km of bandwidth when there is an enormous amount of information to carry.

These versatile connectors are shock and vibration resistant and can withstand 500 mating cycles. The Amphe-Lite fiber optic termini is compatible with MIL-DTL-38999 shell and have excellent adaptability in a size 16 cavity. They are designed and manufactured to be equivalent to MIL-PRF-29504/4&5.

This enhanced connector series features a ceramic alignment sleeve that ensures accurate fiber to fiber alignment. Connector sockets have a threaded protective shroud that is manufactured from rugged plastics. The contacts are spring-loaded to ensure consistent mating.

