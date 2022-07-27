GLS US Expands its LTL Services to Colorado

The Western Regional Shipping Company Will Now Offer LTL Services in Colorado, Complementing its Successful Colorado Parcel Expansion Last Year.

AURORA, Colo., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that offers parcel and freight delivery services to nine states across the West, announced that it will be expanding its less than truckload (LTL) freight services to the Colorado market. The move will allow Colorado's population of over 5 million consumers to access the company's modern approach to regional next-day LTL services.

Of the company's announcement, GLS US Chief Operating Officer for Freight Service, Joe Bartone commented, "We are incredibly thrilled to announce our expansion. The need for reliable, quick shipping services is felt across the nation, and the GLS US team is dedicated to fulfilling it in the best way possible." Joe Bartone continued. "The Colorado move was a pivotal one for our LTL offering. Colorado is the gateway to the West and this expansion helps solidify our West Coast Terminal Network."

GLS US' current service options are easier to access than ever, as the company has also recently enjoyed an update to its website and user experience. Users in Colorado can open an account to immediately begin taking advantage of these resources.

About GLS US: GLS US is a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. Its services include Priority, Ground, and Freight delivery.

Visit GLS-US.com to learn more.

