HFS Research Names Working Solutions a Customer Experience "Hot Vendor"

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center outsourcing, has been recognized as a "hot vendor" by industry analyst firm HFS Research. The global research organization cited the company's proven workforce engagement that offers clients a differentiator for service excellence in a world complicated by COVID.

Melissa O'Brien, Executive Research Leader for Customer Experience (CX) said: "HFS Research has named Working Solutions an HFS OneOffice/OneEcosystem Hot Vendor for its effective approach to virtual workforce models and employee engagement—among the most important issues of 2022."

The HFS report noted "client references attest to a strong partnership approach Working Solutions brings to its relationships, and they applaud the quality of its services.

"More importantly, clients verify that their 'secret sauce' lies in unique, proven recruitment, education and operations models. Clients raved that the rigor Working Solutions puts into onboarding and training is best in class in the industry."

As jobs went remote during the pandemic, conventional work arrangements became strained, then outdated—and soon resisted. "Many companies continue to grapple with how to leverage gig models as a new reality," O'Brien said. "Companies like Working Solutions are resources with decades of experience."

Virtual Visionary

Virtual since the start in 1996, the company operates onshore throughout the United States and Canada. It has a core team of 150+ employees, most of whom work remotely, and a virtual network of more than 150,000 contact center agents, all independent contractors.

Tamara Schroer, vice president of Education and Development at Working Solutions, believes the company proved to be a virtual visionary long before the pandemic occurred.

"Our agents become students of a client's business, acting as extensions of the brand to best serve its customers. Refined over 26 years, our education and engagement practices lead to agents who are indistinguishable from the client," Schroer said.

As a hot-button workforce issue, HFS stated the "support and enablement of customer experience through developing and empowering customer-facing people is one of the most important focus areas for business leaders today."

About Working Solutions

Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforces deliver business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, travel/hospitality, utilities, healthcare and retail. Learn more at workingsolutions.com .

