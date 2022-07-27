Michiganders Are Not Gambling Online As Much As People From New Jersey, For Now

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from the first half of 2022 are in and according to gambling revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, compiled by OddsSeeker.com: NJ online casino & poker sites generated $814,519,523 in revenue versus $757,024,184 for Michigan online casino & poker sites in the first half of 2022.
Adjusted for population
- New Jersey: $87.89 Gambling Revenue per capita (9,267,130 population - 2021 Est. Census.gov)
- Michigan: $75.31 Gambling Revenue per capita (10,050,811 population - 2021 Est. Census.gov)
*Population data from https://www.census.gov/
While online gambling is relatively new to Michigan (started in January 2021 compared to Nov 2013 for New Jersey), the rapid growth of the industry exposes incredible pent-up demand that likely exists across many states where online gambling is yet to be legalized.
"Based on the year over year growth trajectory for New Jersey, since inception, it seems clear that Michigan will inevitably pass New Jersey in online gambling revenues and become the largest and most important betting and iGaming market in America." said Frank Weber, Sports Editor at OddsSeeker.com
NJ online casino sites set a new revenue record of $140,655,053 in March '22 which helped them stay ahead of Michigan online casinos in the first 6 months of 2022. And while the revenue between the states remains neck-and-neck, it's good to note that both states' revenues have contracted over the past two months.
With an economic downfall looming and the summer lull in full effect, it's no surprise revenues continue to fall. The question that still remains is; will online gambling sites continue to grow throughout the year, especially with Football season gearing to kick-off shortly?
New Jersey and Michigan Online Casino Revenue by The Numbers – 1st Half 2022 ($ In Millions)
Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue for the first half of 2022:
New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)
Licensee
June
May
April
March
February
January
Borgata
$40,542,945
$42,587,342
$39,928,794
$41,362,030
$37,831,314
$39,108,303
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
$35,705,464
$34,603,763
$38,142,387
$38,280,684
$34,560,269
$36,485,877
Resorts Atlantic City
$28,086,670
$29,790,063
$29,136,201
$30,844,754
$29,902,791
$33,023,836
Caesars Atlantic City
$9,376,577
$9,660,690
$9,413,282
$10,364,996
$10,066,088
$10,045,743
Tropicana Atlantic City
$6,984,352
$8,036,004
$9,086,897
$9,933,592
$9,099,668
$9,627,849
Hard Rock Atlantic City
$6,014,254
$5,781,870
$6,530,176
$5,719,362
$6,045,686
$6,447,054
Bally's Atlantic City
$4,076,804
$3,357,262
$2,967,824
$2,349,866
$1,349,525
$1,907,261
Ocean
$2,351,737
$2,199,468
$1,677,837
$1,799,769
$1,120,750
$1,203,793
Total
$133,138,803
$136,016,462
$136,883,398
$140,655,053
$129,976,091
$137,849,716
Grand Total
$814,519,523
Michigan Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)
Licensee
Brand
June
May
April
March
February
January
MGM Grand Detroit
BetMGM
$47,242,774
$49,238,654
$49,983,301
$47,892,742
$46,883,965
$43,885,956
MotorCity
FanDuel
$18,533,759
$20,076,406
$21,027,925
$22,471,210
$19,477,948
$17,641,287
Bay Mills
DraftKings
$17,853,313
$17,827,598
$19,412,955
$20,748,960
$20,111,744
$20,095,684
Little River
BetRivers
$7,590,862
$8,855,135
$8,867,541
$9,669,864
$7,869,999
$8,226,960
Grand Traverse
Caesars
$5,880,483
$6,465,549
$6,234,209
$4,457,557
$4,572,807
$4,394,234
Sault Ste. Marie
WynnBet
$4,668,422
$6,154,354
$5,860,151
$4,891,808
$4,452,628
$5,308,084
Keweenaw Bay
Golden Nugget
$4,354,345
$4,137,927
$5,201,136
$6,000,895
$5,740,290
$5,989,843
Greektown
Barstool
$4,243,052
$3,815,014
$4,402,452
$5,221,751
$3,641,899
$4,866,901
Pokagon
Four Winds
$2,807,897
$2,818,060
$3,070,583
$2,774,405
$2,486,293
$2,192,581
Little Traverse Bay
Fox Bet
$2,368,365
$2,462,716
$2,706,536
$2,606,888
$2,628,928
$3,109,849
Saginaw Chippewa
Eagle
$2,056,520
$1,727,616
$2,013,156
Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish
Play Gun Lake
$1,694,226
$1,436,948
$1,347,794
$2,336,845
$2,430,439
$2,244,731
Nottawaseppi Huron
FireKeepers
$1,327,846
$1,368,148
$986,290
$1,110,085
$1,066,976
$1,145,881
Hannahville
TwinSpires
$471,372
$592,700
$925,871
$750,270
$833,500
$1,314,135
Lac Vieux Desert
PointsBet
$414,351
$408,679
$398,111
$740,374
$578,509
$827,377
Total
$121,507,587
$127,385,504
$132,438,011
$131,673,654
$122,775,925
$121,243,503
Grand Total
$757,024,184
For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.
About OddsSeeker: OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.
