Rollins Inc. Board of Directors Approves 2023 CEO Succession Plan

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Company's long-term leadership succession plan.

The plan provides that effective January 1, 2023, the Company's current President and Chief Operating Officer, Jerry Gahlhoff Jr., is expected to become Rollins' President and Chief Executive Officer. Gary W. Rollins, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In preparation for this expected promotion, Jerry will spend the next 5 months working on this transition with Gary and John Wilson, Vice Chairman.

"I've had the pleasure of supporting the company and our pest control business for over 56 years and am fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead this great organization," said Gary Rollins, Chairman and CEO at Rollins. "I look forward to Jerry's advancement and my continuation as Chairman of the Board. I am extremely pleased with our succession plan and our outstanding leadership team."

Jerry joined Rollins during the Company's 2008 acquisition of HomeTeam, where he served in a variety of leadership roles including President. He was named President and COO of Rollins in 2020 and joined the Board of Directors in 2021.

"Jerry is an exceptional leader, with great vision and a deep understanding of our industry and our customers," Rollins said. "His years of service have been marked by outstanding performance, most recently as our President and COO. Jerry has had the unique opportunity to be intimately involved in most every facet of our organization. I have the utmost confidence he will continue to build on the strong heritage of our organization, and its track record."

Jerry Gahlhoff commented, "I am deeply honored to be named incoming CEO and look forward to leading this great organization into our next phase of growth and achievement. I am confident that the solid foundation Gary and others have created over the years – grounded in our culture of providing excellent customer service and business expansion – will serve us for years to come. Our entire organization is grateful for Gary's leadership, and I know we will continue to benefit from his vision and guidance as our Chairman."

ABOUT ROLLINS, INC.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com , where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward- looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in connection with the CEO succession plan and transition of CEO leadership from Mr. Rollins to Mr. Gahlhoff, the relationship of Mr. Rollins to the Company post-transition and other plans and expectations.

It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and events and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our 2021 Annual Report and in our other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. While we believe that such information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

