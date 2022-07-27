Russell's Reserve® Bourbon and Wild Turkey® Distilling Co. Support Kentucky Distillers' Association "Lifting Sprits Foundation" to Increase Inclusiveness in Bourbon Community

The brand's $20,000 donation will continue to promote efforts that welcome diversity and opportunity within the state's signature industry

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell's Reserve Bourbon and Wild Turkey Distilling Co. today announced a $20,000 donation to benefit the Kentucky Distillers' Association (KDA) and its "Lifting Spirts Foundation." The Lifting Spirits Foundation was formed in 2020 with a focus on increasing diversity in distilled spirits by funding education credits for Black students, women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and other underrepresented students enrolled in Bourbon-related certification courses at the University of Louisville, the University of Kentucky, and Kentucky State University. This is the second consecutive year Russell's Reserve will work hand-in-hand with the KDA to benefit the community and propel the next generation of distillers in the spirits industry.

"'Reserved for All' is more than a slogan for Russell's Reserve – it's a philosophy that drives us," says JoAnn Street, Wild Turkey Distilling Co. Portfolio Ambassador and granddaughter of industry titan, Jimmy Russell. "We are committed to making the Bourbon industry a more welcoming and inclusive place. Through the work that the KDA is doing with the Lifting Spirits Foundation, we are seeing that happen in real time, and we are proud to continue our relationship in building a community of rising leaders who truly represent a shining light in the industry's bright future."

In addition to supporting the Lifting Spirits Foundation, Russell's Reserve and Wild Turkey Distilling Co. have a robust internship program aimed at furthering professional development for the Bourbon industry's next generation.

"Bourbon is more than what we do, it's a part of who we are as Kentuckians. Our scholarship aims to bring new voices, perspectives, and personalities to the industry," says Sara Barnes, Director of Industry Responsibility and Sustainability at the Kentucky Distillers' Association. "Support from heritage brands like Wild Turkey and Russell's Reserve allow us to grow this great program and enact long-lasting change within our industry. We are thankful for their unwavering support."

As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, the Lifting Spirits Foundation works directly with KDA members to educate the public about the Commonwealth's distilled spirits industry through charitable, educational, literary, and scientific research efforts. With the support of its partners, the group is working to expand these scholarships to additional Kentucky colleges and universities, further increasing opportunities to grow the industry.

For over 100 years, the Kentucky Distillers' Association has advocated on behalf of the distilled spirits industry within the state bringing together distillers, businesses, educators, and governmental entities to ensure the Commonwealth remains the premiere Bourbon destination. As a result of the work from the organization's diverse membership, the state of Kentucky produces an overwhelming majority of the world's Bourbon. From household name brands to emerging distilleries, the KDA is committed to educating, encouraging, and supporting the next generation of distillers.

About the Kentucky Distillers' Association

Founded in 1880, the KDA is the voice for Bourbon and spirits issues. Its diverse membership produces the overwhelming majority of the world's Bourbon, from legendary, global brands to emerging micro distilleries that are building the next generation of America's only native spirit.

Bourbon is one of Kentucky's most treasured industries, a booming $9 billion economic and tourism engine sustaining more than 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll topping $1.23 billion each year, over $285 million in local and state taxes and $1.8 billion in federal alcohol taxes.

A key export, the iconic industry is currently in the middle of a $5.2 billion building boom, from innovative new tourism experiences to expanded production facilities, bottling centers and aging warehouses, all to meet the growing global thirst for Kentucky Bourbon.

Visit www.kybourbon.com and www.kybourbontrail.com to learn more.

Please enjoy Bourbon like a true Kentuckian – Responsibly.

