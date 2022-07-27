Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Total revenues of $844.1 million ($850.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $818.8 million ($807.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $61.7 million ($70.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $94.8 million ($86.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $2.26 ($2.58 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.50 ($3.17 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the second quarter 2022 of $61.7 million ($2.26 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $94.8 million ($3.50 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's second quarter 2022 net income was $70.4 million ($2.58 per diluted share) compared to $86.0 million ($3.17 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2021. Second quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $86.8 million ($98.2 million on adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $129.5 million ($117.8 million on adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2021.
Second quarter 2022 results included $11.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Second quarter 2021 results included $11.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily related to realized gains from sales of buildings and net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments.
"Our second quarter results reflect the continuation of a transitioning market which began in the first quarter," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Notwithstanding these market conditions, our results reflect the fundamental changes we have made to our operating approach and competitive position as we maintained strong operating margins. We believe Stewart is positioned to perform throughout this changing market and the entire real estate cycle, and we continue to invest in our business to improve our operating performance and take advantage of any market opportunities."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues
844.1
818.8
1,697.0
1,507.4
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
86.8
129.5
166.4
203.5
Income tax expense
(19.9)
(30.6)
(37.6)
(47.5)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5.2)
(4.0)
(9.2)
(6.9)
Net income attributable to Stewart
61.7
94.8
119.6
149.1
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
8.7
(8.8)
6.7
(11.3)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
70.4
86.0
126.2
137.7
Net income per diluted Stewart share
2.26
3.50
4.37
5.51
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
2.58
3.17
4.61
5.09
* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
761.1
743.8
2 %
Investment income
6.7
5.1
31 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(8.8)
4.2
(311 %)
Pretax income
93.6
125.7
(26 %)
Pretax margin
12.3 %
16.7 %
The title segment's operating revenues in the second quarter 2022 increased by $17.2 million, or 2 percent, compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily due to increased agency operations revenues of $19.6 million, or 5 percent, partially offset by $2.4 million, or 1 percent, lower revenues from direct title operations. Overall segment operating expenses in the second quarter 2022 increased $38.0 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by 6 percent higher agency retention expenses on higher agency revenues, and 9 percent higher combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, primarily due to recent acquisitions. Average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2022 was 17.1 percent, compared to 17.5 percent in the second quarter 2021. As a percentage of operating revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses was 38.3 percent in the second quarter 2022 compared to 35.9 percent in the second quarter 2021.
Title loss expense in the second quarter 2022 decreased 21 percent to $26.4 million from $33.6 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily due to favorable claims experience. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense in the second quarter 2022 was 3.5 percent compared to 4.5 percent in the prior year quarter. For the full year 2022, we anticipate our title losses will be approximately 4 percent of title revenues.
The segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2022 primarily included $9.9 million of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.0 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment, while net realized and unrealized gains in the second quarter 2021 were primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income in the second quarter 2022 increased compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily as a result of increased dividend income from investments in the second quarter 2022.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
234.4
245.7
(5 %)
International
41.2
45.9
(10 %)
275.6
291.6
(5 %)
Commercial:
Domestic
67.1
53.8
25 %
International
8.4
8.1
4 %
75.5
61.9
22 %
Total direct title revenues
351.1
353.5
(1 %)
Total non-commercial revenues declined $16.0 million, or 5 percent, as a result of lower residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the second quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues increased $13.3 million, or 25 percent, in the second quarter 2022, primarily due to increased commercial transaction size and volume compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the second quarter 2022 were approximately $13,100 and $2,900, respectively, compared to $11,200 and $2,200, respectively, in the second quarter 2021. Total international revenues in the second quarter 2022 decreased by $4.4 million, or 8 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
82.9
58.2
42 %
Pretax income
6.1
2.2
176 %
Pretax margin
7.4 %
3.8 %
Pretax income for the segment improved in the second quarter 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of $24.7 million, or 42 percent, higher operating revenues resulting from acquisitions. Total operating expenses increased $20.8 million, or 37 percent, consistent with increased revenues and higher purchased intangible asset amortization expenses in the second quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Total intangible asset amortization expenses in the second quarters 2022 and 2021 were $6.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Excluding these amortization expenses, pretax margin for the segment was 14.7 percent in the second quarter 2022, compared to 6.6 percent in the prior year quarter.
Corporate and Other Segment
Summary results of the corporate and other segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
5.3
-
100 %
Realized (losses) gains
(3.2)
7.5
(142 %)
Pretax (loss) income
(12.9)
1.6
(921 %)
Net expenses attributable to corporate operations in the second quarter 2022 were $10.2 million, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter 2021, with the increase primarily driven by higher interest expense resulting from debt issued in the fourth quarter 2021. Realized gains and losses for the second quarters 2022 and 2021 were primarily related to disposition of assets.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2022 increased $21.8 million, or 12 percent, compared to the second quarter 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits on 17 percent higher average employee count resulting from acquisitions, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the second quarter 2022 were 24.8 percent compared to 23.5 percent in the second quarter 2021.
Total other operating expenses in the second quarter 2022 increased $24.2 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased service expenses related to higher real estate solutions revenues and higher technology costs. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the second quarter 2022 were 19.1 percent compared to 17.2 percent in the second quarter 2021, primarily influenced by the increased size of our real estate solutions operations which typically have higher other operating expenses.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2022 decreased to $83.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $103.0 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily due to lower net income in the second quarter 2022.
Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022. To participate, dial (800) 343-4136 (USA) or (203) 518-9848 (International) - access code STCQ222. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2022 until midnight on August 4, 2022, by dialing (800) 925-9941 or (402) 220-5395 (International) - the access code is also STCQ222.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
ST-IR
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
351,122
353,502
668,956
633,007
Agency operations
409,931
390,330
814,076
736,261
Real estate solutions and other
88,186
58,193
211,415
114,124
Total operating revenues
849,239
802,025
1,694,447
1,483,392
Investment income
6,739
5,130
10,361
9,074
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11,905)
11,654
(7,820)
14,929
844,073
818,809
1,696,988
1,507,395
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
339,847
322,020
671,039
605,955
Employee costs
210,246
188,467
415,228
357,864
Other operating expenses
162,008
137,796
351,756
263,279
Title losses and related claims
26,398
33,569
55,619
62,342
Depreciation and amortization
14,288
6,819
28,037
13,249
Interest
4,507
682
8,918
1,248
757,294
689,353
1,530,597
1,303,937
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
86,779
129,456
166,391
203,458
Income tax expense
(19,894)
(30,616)
(37,594)
(47,496)
Net income
66,885
98,840
128,797
155,962
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,225
4,021
9,240
6,907
Net income attributable to Stewart
61,660
94,819
119,557
149,055
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
2.26
3.50
4.37
5.51
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,293
27,123
27,377
27,038
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
83,312
103,010
118,187
150,452
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(20,992)
1,970
(40,455)
(5,464)
Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders
April
May
June
Total
Closed Orders
April
May
June
Total
Commercial
2,134
1,594
1,802
5,530
Commercial
1,647
1,652
1,833
5,132
Purchase
25,065
24,115
22,904
72,084
Purchase
18,716
18,275
18,363
55,354
Refinancing
9,629
7,853
7,471
24,953
Refinancing
9,112
7,434
6,131
22,677
Other
340
335
404
1,079
Other
790
380
549
1,719
Total
37,168
33,897
32,581
103,646
Total
30,265
27,741
26,876
84,882
Opened Orders
April
May
June
Total
Closed Orders
April
May
June
Total
Commercial
1,437
1,545
2,623
5,605
Commercial
1,305
1,526
2,126
4,957
Purchase
26,707
24,108
25,817
76,632
Purchase
19,237
18,529
20,944
58,710
Refinancing
20,275
19,155
20,280
59,710
Refinancing
19,812
16,502
16,314
52,628
Other
645
566
471
1,682
Other
411
392
375
1,178
Total
49,064
45,374
49,191
143,629
Total
40,765
36,949
39,759
117,473
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
405,310
485,919
Short-term investments
17,282
17,650
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
687,255
679,214
Receivables – premiums from agencies
50,565
45,428
Receivables – other
79,543
81,623
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(7,028)
(7,711)
Property and equipment, net
73,500
72,456
Operating lease assets, net
137,275
134,578
Title plants
73,503
76,859
Goodwill
964,212
924,837
Intangible assets, net of amortization
187,494
229,804
Deferred tax assets
3,766
3,846
Other assets
82,665
68,859
2,755,342
2,813,362
Liabilities:
Notes payable
444,908
483,491
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
200,294
287,326
Operating lease liabilities
150,472
149,417
Estimated title losses
562,681
549,614
Deferred tax liabilities
37,166
48,779
1,395,521
1,518,627
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
316,224
309,622
Retained earnings
1,073,788
974,800
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(40,202)
253
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,347,144
1,282,009
Noncontrolling interests
12,677
12,726
Total stockholders' equity
1,359,821
1,294,735
2,755,342
2,813,362
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,038
26,893
Book value per share
49.82
47.67
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
761,053
82,862
5,324
849,239
743,832
58,193
-
802,025
Investment income
6,737
2
-
6,739
5,130
-
-
5,130
Net realized and unrealized
(losses) gains
(8,755)
-
(3,150)
(11,905)
4,157
-
7,497
11,654
759,035
82,864
2,174
844,073
753,119
58,193
7,497
818,809
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
339,847
-
-
339,847
322,020
-
-
322,020
Employee costs
193,438
12,839
3,969
210,246
177,858
7,593
3,016
188,467
Other operating expenses
98,267
57,549
6,192
162,008
89,289
46,509
1,998
137,796
Title losses and related claims
26,398
-
-
26,398
33,569
-
-
33,569
Depreciation and amortization
7,489
6,381
418
14,288
4,709
1,884
226
6,819
Interest
1
-
4,506
4,507
3
(5)
684
682
665,440
76,769
15,085
757,294
627,448
55,981
5,924
689,353
Income (loss) before taxes
93,595
6,095
(12,911)
86,779
125,671
2,212
1,573
129,456
Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
1,483,032
172,238
39,177
1,694,447
1,369,268
114,124
-
1,483,392
Investment income
10,344
17
-
10,361
9,074
-
-
9,074
Net realized and unrealized
(losses) gains
(4,983)
-
(2,837)
(7,820)
7,362
-
7,567
14,929
1,488,393
172,255
36,340
1,696,988
1,385,704
114,124
7,567
1,507,395
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
671,039
-
-
671,039
605,955
-
-
605,955
Employee costs
378,465
26,245
10,518
415,228
337,317
14,497
6,050
357,864
Other operating expenses
193,262
119,947
38,547
351,756
168,305
90,984
3,990
263,279
Title losses and related claims
55,619
-
-
55,619
62,342
-
-
62,342
Depreciation and amortization
13,631
13,177
1,229
28,037
9,023
3,778
448
13,249
Interest
2
-
8,916
8,918
2
(4)
1,250
1,248
1,312,018
159,369
59,210
1,530,597
1,182,944
109,255
11,738
1,303,937
Income (loss) before taxes
176,375
12,886
(22,870)
166,391
202,760
4,869
(4,171)
203,458
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Total revenues
844.1
818.8
3 %
1,697.0
1,507.4
13 %
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
11.9
(11.7)
7.8
(14.9)
Other adjustments
(5.3)
-
(39.2)
-
Adjusted total revenues
850.7
807.2
5 %
1,665.6
1,492.5
12 %
Pretax income
86.8
129.5
(33 %)
166.4
203.5
(18 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
11.9
(11.7)
7.8
(14.9)
Other adjustments
(0.4)
-
0.9
-
Adjusted pretax income
98.2
117.8
(17 %)
175.1
188.5
(7 %)
Adjusted pretax margin
11.5 %
14.6 %
10.5 %
12.6 %
Net income attributable to Stewart
61.7
94.8
(35 %)
119.6
149.1
(20 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
11.9
(11.7)
7.8
(14.9)
Other adjustments
(0.4)
-
0.9
-
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(2.7)
2.8
(2.1)
3.6
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
8.7
(8.8)
6.7
(11.3)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
70.4
86.0
(18 %)
126.2
137.7
(8 %)
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,293
27,123
27,377
27,038
Adjusted net income per share
2.58
3.17
4.61
5.09
