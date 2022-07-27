World Gym Introduces Innovative, New Gym Model with Game Changing, Next Generation Features

The Company that for 46 Years has been at the Forefront of the Modern Fitness Industry Announces Strength-Only Model that Maximizes Results for Members and Franchisees

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 230 franchise locations on six continents, World Gym International, the iconic, globally recognized fitness franchise brand, with its roots tracing back to the early days of Muscle Beach, has announced the introduction of an innovative, new strength-only gym: "World Gym Legacy." The format is designed to meet the growing needs of today's consumer, while also providing new and existing franchisees with an attractive, smaller sized footprint and strong unit economics.

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of “Muscle Beach” in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. (PRNewswire)

"The world is changing, and so are the needs and demands of our consumers," says Jarrod Saracco, COO of World Gym International. "Many have shifted to some sort of hybrid workout routine and invested in home fitness products, or have taken up running, pickleball and other outdoor activities, leading to a shift in what they are looking for in a gym membership. This new strength-focused gym model is a game changer with a lasting competitive advantage."

World Gym Legacy is the first of two new gym models being released by World Gym in the coming weeks, and it fills a void in the evolving fitness landscape. The model is optimized as a smaller footprint and designed to fit into markets where larger real estate and/or population demographics wouldn't support a more traditional World Gym. "This new model also allows for greater operational efficiency and drives profitability faster, allowing new franchisees to enter the fitness industry at a lower level of financial commitment, and giving existing franchisees an additional opportunity to expand into different markets," Saracco added.

World Gym Legacy – Strength-Focused, With a Kick

Staying faithful to the iconic glory days of Muscle Beach which is part of World Gym's heritage, the new World Gym Legacy gym model provides a serious training floor with plenty of free weights, racks and platforms, plate loaded machines, cables and selectorized machines for those focused on training hard and getting results. Other features include:

Ranging from 7,500 sq. ft. – 10,000 sq. ft., the sleek new design and footprint eliminate wasted space and resources, thus maximizing the training floor experience and reducing the overall operational costs and initial investment for franchise owners.

With just a few pieces of self-powered cardio for warming up and cooling down, the strength training floor and large turf area have everything needed for members to crush their goals and perform at optimal levels.

Individual changing and shower rooms instead of full-size locker rooms, a few private recovery rooms, and a modified Barbell Café.

A "selfie room" providing a safe space with the right lighting and backdrops for posting across social media channels – without the risk of capturing others in the photos.

World Gym is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan in North America and abroad, with several new gyms currently in development. Ideal franchise candidates are business professionals and gym enthusiasts who are passionate about health and fitness, creating jobs and helping their communities live better lives. The total investment for a World Gym Legacy ranges from $461,000 to $1,250,000, depending on gym model, location and square footage.

About World Gym International

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. With its headquarters located in Southern California, World Gym currently has over 230 locations on six continents. To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, please visit worldgymfranchising.com.

