MGMA's 2022 Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference Focuses on Empowering Medical Practices to Reach New Horizons

This year's conference and digital experience highlight innovations in healthcare management and future-forward solutions that can elevate medical practices to the next level.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association ( MGMA ) recently announced this year's Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference (#MPE22) will explore the next generation of operational innovations and provide transformative leadership insights to help practices reach new horizons in the industry. The MPE: Leaders Conference is considered a must-attend event for medical practice leaders looking to arm themselves with the latest industry knowledge and best practices for solving challenges like improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiencies and optimizing revenue cycles.

The in-person conference will be held October 9–12, 2022, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center featuring exclusive sessions and networking opportunities. The line-up is packed with thought leaders and industry influencers who will share their expertise and forward-thinking strategies for building successful practices and leading them into the future. The online conference will be held November 8–10, 2022, and will feature sessions from the event as well.

The MPE: Leaders Conference is designed for healthcare and medical practice leaders looking to level up their industry intelligence and gain actionable strategies that can be put into practice immediately. This year's conference will feature the following content learning tracks:

Leading People: Offers guidance on team building and performance management

Strategic Decisions: Provides insights for building and growing practices

Financial Mastery: Explores how practices are containing costs and maximizing revenue cycles

Operational Excellence: Shares tips for building better systems

Transforming Patient Care: Delivers tactics that drive better patient outcomes

"This has become the ideal event for the healthcare community to come together to share how they are changing the game and overcoming unthinkable obstacles to excel in today's practice management landscape," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "This year's theme, "Reaching New Horizons," sets the tone for where we are as an industry — and is a call to action for where we need to go as leaders. I'm looking forward to learning about innovative leadership strategies and connecting with my colleagues and peers at the conference — see you in Boston."

The theme for this year's MPE: Leaders Conference is "Reaching New Horizons" in recognition of the amazing hurdles the industry has overcome in the past few years, but also a rallying call to continue the momentum and reach for new opportunities. The conference will feature four keynote sessions and more than 100 sessions throughout the four days.

To register and get more information about the MPE: Leaders Conference, please visit this site .

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

