Omdia joins IBC2022 as exclusive research partner

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia has been designated as the official research partner for IBC2022 in Amsterdam this September, IBC's first in-person event after two years of virtual formats. Through the strategic alliance, this year's conference delegates will have access to Omdia's exclusive report, The Advertising Revolution: How CTV, FAST, and AVOD Are Reshaping the TV and Video Landscape.

"Innovations in ad-supported video on demand (AVOD), free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), connected TV (CTV) advertising, and hybrid subscription models will make advertising the fastest-growing premium TV and video segment over the next five years, with revenues increasing by over 20% to exceed $320bn in 2027," said Rob Gallagher, VP of Omdia's Media and Entertainment practice. "We're looking forward to delivering insights and advice about the trends, strategies and technologies that will shape the market to ensure IBC's community of service providers, content owners and technology vendors remain on the competitive frontline."

Findings from the report will be presented during the conference programme as well as in the Showcase Theatre by a team of Omdia analysts led by Gallagher that includes Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director, Visual Entertainment, Dan Simmons, Research Director, Media Delivery and Matthew Bailey, Principal Analyst, Advertising.

Michael Crimp, IBC's Chief Executive Officer said: "We are excited to welcome Omdia as the official research partner for IBC2022. The show, run by the industry, for the industry, empowers the IBC community to learn, network and collaborate, fueling innovation and business development. Partnering with Omdia's distinguished media and entertainment practice deepens our delegates' access to acute insights on transformative strategies and helps place them on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

IBC2022 promises to be a hotbed of activity through its exhibition, conference, industry sessions and more. Adding to the broad and diverse range of content is IBC's new Showcase Theatre and Innovation Stage which will feature live demos, masterclasses, and thought-leadership insights on key trends and opportunities from leading technology providers.

