CELEBRATE DOGUST DAY 2022: UNIVERSAL BIRTHDAY FOR RESCUE DOGS BRINGS OPPORTUNITIES TO PAW-TY, VOLUNTEER AND BOOST ADOPTIONS

Pet Food Express to use marketing channels to highlight dogs in need, encourage public to take action to support California's overcrowded animal shelters as a birthday gift to shelter population

OAKLAND, Calif., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks DOGust Day, the universal birthday for rescue pets who don't have a known date of birth. To celebrate and honor the thousands of California dogs in need of new forever homes, Pet Food Express is leveraging its digital marketing channels to raise public awareness on how to help and share ideas of how to celebrate the special day. Pet lovers will also meet dogs available for adoption and fostering, and get a behind-the-scenes look at a shelter in need of support . The Summer season brings the highest influx of cats and dogs at rescues and shelters statewide, but the lowest number of adoptions, fosters and volunteers.

This cute Rottie mix pup named Jojo is available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services. Photo by Alyssa Soar (PRNewswire)

"DOGust Day comes at a critical time; adoptions slow significantly during the summer season as people are busy and taking vacations," said Melissa Bacelar, founder of Wagmor Pets in Studio City. "What we're seeing is more dogs and less homes, including foster homes, which makes the need for adoptions dire. We hope DOGust Day will inspire the public to adopt a pet or get involved by volunteering at their local shelter or fostering."

"While rescue pets don't realize it's their birthday, we know they are grateful year-round for their pet owner's love and support. This year, Pet Food Express plans on not only celebrating pets' birthdays, but also to motivate people to save more lives through adoptions and volunteerism," said Mike Murray, Director of Community Outreach for Pet Food Express. "Our hope is for DOGust Day to become the single biggest adoption day each year!"

Ways to get involved to honor DOGust Day include:

Throw a party for your own pup or for shelter pups

Make a donation to a local rescue or shelter

Adopt an animal giving them a forever home

Call a rescue or shelter to ask how you can help

Sign up to be a dog walker

Become a foster parent

"Consistent with animal shelters across California, Oakland Animal Services is very full right now, especially with big dogs and kittens. As is typical in summer, we are seeing the highest intake of incoming animals and the lowest number of adoptions. If you are considering fostering or adopting, now is the time to do it!" shared Ann Dun, Oakland Animal Services Director.

Three California animal shelters held DOGust birthday parties in partnership with Pet Food Express to celebrate and bring awareness to rescued pups in need of new homes. Dogs attending the parties received gifts including the classic Kong Rubber Dog Toy , Earth Animal's Peanut Butter Dog Chews , Pawsitively Gourmet Birthday Cookies and "Happy Birthday" Tuff Balls .

All three party hosts have dogs, and cats, available for adoption. These include:

Oakland - https://www.oaklandanimalservices.org/ Oakland Animal Services of

San Francisco - https://ilovefamilydog.org/ Family Dog Rescue of

Berkeley - https://www.friendsofbacs.org/ Berkeley Animal Services of

Animal-advocates interested in taking action in honor of DOGust Day can find shelters to support and pets to adopt by following Pet Food Express' social platforms - Facebook , Instagram and Twitter - as well as by stopping in or calling any of the 64 California stores as referral sources for foster and adoption inquiries.

