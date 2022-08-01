CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Teladoc Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc") (NYSE: TDOC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Teladoc, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form-

2?prid=30394&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Teladoc includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 5, 2022

Aggrieved Teladoc investors only have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

