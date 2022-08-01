Miss Illinois USA 2022 Winner, Angel Reyes, to Advocate for Social Change and Make a Difference in the Lives of Those in Need on Her Journey to Miss USA This Fall

Miss Illinois USA 2022 Winner, Angel Reyes, to Advocate for Social Change and Make a Difference in the Lives of Those in Need on Her Journey to Miss USA This Fall

Reyes Breaks Long-Standing Record by Being Named the First Latina to Win the State in Over 25 Years

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Reyes of Chicago was named Miss Illinois USA 2022 during the 71st edition of the state pageant held on Monday, May 30th – making her the second Latina to win Miss Illinois USA in their 70-year history. With this monumental achievement, Angel will continue to advocate for social change and transformation through a variety of philanthropic initiatives on her journey to Miss USA.

Angel is the niece of famed-entrepreneur, Carolyn Aronson, who is at the helm of two of the only fully Latina-owned beauty brands, It's A 10 Haircare and Be A 10 Cosmetics. Aronson knows the true power of supporting other women marching fearlessly towards their goals, even when they seem impossible to most. That's why she is thrilled to continue to support Angel on her journey towards Miss USA 2022, providing counsel, glam, and motivation along the way.

To further amplify this historic moment, Aronson's award-winning hair care and makeup brands It's A 10 Haircare and Be A 10 Cosmetics are proud to announce a special year-long promotion offering 20% off both lines using the code ANGEL20. This festive deal is available now and will last through Monday, October 3rd, 2023.

"I have seen my niece endure so much adversity but never falter in the face of it. She reminds me of the young Latina I used to be— a go-getter attitude who turns that hardship into motivation to succeed," said Aronson. She continued, "Over the years I have watched Angel grow immensely - and now the world gets to see her shine too. I am overjoyed to support her road to the upcoming Miss USA pageant as she continues to break barriers and shine a bright light on our Latina community. She is an inspiration to us all and we cannot wait to see all that she will accomplish in the future!"

As Miss Illinois USA, Angel is using her platform to serve and make a difference in the lives of others, particularly those in need. This is a cause she's passionate about, having experienced many life altering circumstances being raised by a single mother in the inner city of Chicago. Angel aims to enrich and empower the lives of those battling hardships through her longtime partnership with the Hermosa Neighborhood Association - a resident advocacy group fighting for better city services, schools, parks, and safety in Hermosa, Chicago. Angel will also use her platform to increase the organization's visibility through a variety of community-directed events including a job fair she's hosting this summer. In tandem, Angel will partner with the Special Olympics Chicago for the Chicago Duck Derby - their annual large fundraising event- and much more.

"It is such an honor to be named Miss Illinois USA 2022 because this win goes far beyond myself. Growing up, I didn't see many role models who looked like me in the mainstream media and I hope to be an inspiration for other young Latinas who feel underrepresented. I want to show them that anything is possible if you set your mind to it and work hard," said Angel. "I'm excited to bring you on my journey to Miss USA and to continue sharing my story with all of you!"

Angel is no stranger to pageantry, having started at the age of 15, she has been a fierce competitor on the local, state, national & international level winning 3 titles on the local stage and international level. Now at the age of 25, Angel has been working the beauty, health, and wellness circuit for over 7 years — starting her career as a professional makeup artist and now working as a medical aesthetics professional managing SpaDerma.

Angel will represent Illinois at Miss USA 2022 this fall. Prior to the competition, Angel will attend a series of retreats and bootcamps for all pageantry contestants taking place in Cancun, Mexico; Omaha, Nebraska; and Broken Brow, Oklahoma. You can follow Angel Reyes' journey to Miss USA 2022 on the Miss Illinois USA 2022 Instagram page @missilusa and Angel's personal Instagram page @therealangelreyes. The Miss USA finals will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET live on fyi at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

