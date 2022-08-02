Cruise Planners releases in-depth eBook titled "How to Choose Your Perfect Travel Niche To Increase Profits"

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug.2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners recently partnered with Travel Market Report to produce a free, in-depth eBook titled: "How to Choose Your Perfect Travel Niche To Increase Profits".

The study takes a comprehensive look at the world of travel niches and how being a specialist can further your sales. The eBook features a trove of valuable suggestions and data along with anecdotal input from seasoned Cruise Planners franchise owners on how choosing a niche helped them succeed.

"From day one, we encourage our agents to pick a niche they're passionate about to focus on, especially if they want to reach higher sales volumes," said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners. "Our advisors who have followed that have found much success and, in this eBook, they generously share their insights on best practices that have worked for them."

Highlights include:

How selecting a niche gives travel advisors a distinct advantage in the marketplace

Over 50 examples of travel niches for you to consider

The most common mistakes travel advisors make when developing a niche

How Michael Consoli , Cruise Planners' top producing travel advisor, marketed his niche to sell $20M in travel, during a pandemic!

Travel advisors who niche down, and who position themselves as experts in a certain type of travel tend to earn greater profitability, and experience better satisfaction.

"This eBook expands on our mission by exploring all the ways in which niching down is beneficial to travel advisors," Anne Marie Moebes, Travel Market Report publisher, said. "We are grateful to Cruise Planners for opening its franchisees' doors to us for a look at how positioning oneself as a niche expert pays off in so many ways."

The eBook is available for free to download here.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors . For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/ .

