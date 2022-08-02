DoControl Integrates with Box to Transform SaaS Data Access Security

Granular Data Access Control Workflows to Protect Sensitive Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, today announced an expanded integration with Box, the leading Content Cloud, that adds a foundational layer of granular controls to protect sensitive data and provide comprehensive data access security. The solution further secures cross-application, business-critical data, and files accessed by every identity and entity, both internal employees and external collaborators, allowing for content collaboration to be achieved securely.

Recent research found that nearly half of enterprise tech leaders find too much time is spent on manually provisioning and managing apps. In addition, it found other pain points around managing SaaS, including a lack of visibility, data exposure, and unmanageable access. DoControl No-Code SaaS Security Workflows Engine supports organizations in mitigating ongoing risk consistently, with the customization level required to effectively balance security with business enablement.

"By partnering with Box, we will help customers confidently maintain business continuity and mitigate the risk of data breaches, overexposure, and exfiltration," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "Security teams can effectively extend least privilege to the SaaS data layer and utilize a risk-based approach in securing their Box instances through the prioritization of identities that present higher levels of risk."

"Organizations today need products that are inherently secure to support employees working from anywhere," said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Box. "At Box, we continuously strive to improve our integrations with third-party apps so that it's easier than ever for customers to use Box alongside best-in-class solutions. With today's integration with DoControl, we are taking that mission one step further to enable our joint customers to have more granular security controls over who has access to their business-critical content."

Key joint solution capabilities include:

Comprehensive asset management: Gain full awareness of every entity that is accessing corporate data within Box to identify what needs to be protected;

Real-time monitoring and control: Monitor every user activity in real-time, with self-service tooling to detect and respond to immediate threats;

Automated remediation: Establish data access control workflows that are future-proofed, consistently enforced, and allow for secure file sharing between all internal and external users.

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

