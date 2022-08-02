Global Benefits Group Announces Management Succession Plan

Sheldon Kenton to join GBG as CEO; Chris DiSipio becomes Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Benefits Group (GBG) announced today that Sheldon Kenton will join GBG as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Kenton has had a 25-year career in the global health and insurance segment and was most recently the President & CEO of GeoBlue, the joint venture in the United States between BUPA and the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Organization. At the same time, he also served as Managing Director of Bupa Global. Prior to joining Bupa in 2016 he had a long career at Cigna Global spanning roles responsible for its business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia as well as Chief Commercial Officer for Cigna Global North America with functional global responsibility for sales.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great company as GBG and look forward to taking advantage of the tremendous opportunities in our markets as the world emerges from such a challenging few years." said Sheldon Kenton, "I want to thank Chris, the GBG executive team and the wider GBG team for all their hard work and I look forward to the future with great enthusiasm. GBG brings together a combination of world class capabilities, talented employees and unique, long-term distribution and insurance partner relationships. These assets position the company to grow its leadership standing within its existing markets and carve out new and exciting opportunities in new markets."

Chris DiSipio, the current CEO of GBG, will join the Board of the holding company, as Non-Executive Chairman.

"I am very pleased to be able to welcome an executive of Sheldon's caliber and segment experience to lead GBG," said Chris DiSipio. "As we enter a post-COVID growth phase, Sheldon is the perfect fit to lead GBG into its next chapter. I am also personally excited to join the Board where I will be able to ensure a smooth transition into 2023."

Eric W. Leathers, a founding partner of majority GBG shareholder Further Global Capital Management said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sheldon as the new CEO of GBG. He brings a wealth of international private medical insurance expertise and relationships to GBG which will help take the business to the next level of growth and profitability. We also want to thank Chris for his tremendous efforts in stewarding GBG through an unprecedented period and look forward to welcoming him as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further Global is more committed than ever to the growth and success of GBG for the benefit of its clients, reinsurance partners, employees, and other stakeholders."

Global Benefits Group (GBG) is a global insurance group that administers and underwrites international medical, life, disability, and travel insurance. With a client base that spans multinational corporations, expatriates, international schools and students, high net-worth individuals, and non-profit organizations, GBG is committed to delivering outstanding customer service to the globally mobile population. Global Benefits Group (GBG) is the marketing name for GBGI Limited and its subsidiary and affiliated companies.

