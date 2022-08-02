OpsMx Sees Continuing Strong Momentum in 2022

Increased OpsMx ISD solution revenues 300% compared to first half of 2021, announced general availability of AI-powered solution for improving software deliveries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced continuing strong momentum during 2022. During the first half of the year, the company increased OpsMx ISD revenues by 300% and total headcount by 200% compared to the same period in 2021. The company announced general availability of the AI-powered OpsMx ISD 2.0 platform for improving the velocity, accuracy and security of software deliveries. The company also expanded its management team, won a Silver Stevie award in the DevOps Solution category for OpsMx Autopilot, and participated in cdCon 2022, including delivering one of the keynote addresses.

"With today's rapidly evolving technologies and new economic challenges, companies are under more pressure than ever to accelerate their software deliveries and increase the productivity of their DevOps teams to more rapidly meet the needs of their customers, partners and employees with better quality software," said OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety. "Our continuing momentum reflects that our solutions are providing the foundation these organizations need to overcome their software delivery challenges through open, AI-powered technology that increases the velocity, accuracy and security of their software development processes."

Growth

OpsMx added another top ten Fortune 500 company to its customer list

OpsMx ISD revenues grew 300% compared to the first half of 2021

Total headcount grew 200% compared to the first half of 2021

OpsMx expanded its management team to meet the growing demand for the company's solutions. David Greene was named Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for coordinating and streamlining the company's revenue-related processes. Terry Erisman was named Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for all OpsMx worldwide marketing activities.

Products, Services, Partnerships

OpsMx announced general availability of OpsMx ISD 2.0, its AI-powered solution for improving the velocity, accuracy and security of software deliveries. The open, intelligent, automated CD solution provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface.

Awards

Industry Thought Leadership

cdCon 2022

Webinars

About OpsMX

OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals of modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their applications to the Cloud. The OpsMx ISD Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform leverages Spinnaker and Argo to provide deep end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single user interface. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently automating routine tasks to increase the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhances security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automates the Continuous Delivery process. The open platform features native integrations with more than 70 common CI/CD tools – such as Jenkins, ServiceNow, and AppDynamics – that slash time-to-value and ensure the platform can grow with changing needs. The open design with decentralized control allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, enabling them to ship better software faster. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

