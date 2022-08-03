6 more lawsuits filed against NorthShore University Health System & Swedish Covenant, alleging violence and sexual abuse by gynecologist Fabio Ortega

Ortega is currently in prison for pleading guilty to sexually abusing two NorthShore patients

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University Health System and Swedish Covenant are facing six more lawsuits, alleging OB/GYN Fabio Ortega sexually abused female patients during their prenatal and gynecological appointments.

Jane Doe 33's complaint, against NorthShore, alleges she was in her early 20's when she went to Ortega for reproductive health concerns, and he asked her deeply personal questions while touching her body.

Jane Doe 34's complaint, against NorthShore, alleges she was 45 when she went to Ortega for a suspected vaginal infection, and he grabbed her breasts and told her she would benefit from a breast reduction. She also alleges he caused her extreme physical pain while penetrating his fingers in her vagina.

Jane Doe 35's complaint, against Swedish, alleges she was just 14 years old when Ortega started sexually abusing her, including touching her g-spot and telling her that stimulating her was relevant to his care. Jane Doe 35 has filed a second lawsuit, against NorthShore, alleging that she saw him there after he left Swedish. She alleges that he continued to sexually assault her, and caused her extreme pain during prenatal "exams."

Jane Doe 36's complaint, against Swedish, alleges she was 40 years old when she went to Ortega for heavy bleeding, and that during her "exam" he stimulated her clitoris and asked if she had anal sex.

Jane Doe 37, a Spanish-speaking Mexican immigrant, alleges in her complaint against NorthShore that she was approximately 24 years old when she went to Ortega for abdominal pain, and during her "exam" he stimulated her vagina and asked if her husband gave her pleasure.

Currently, there are 4 lawsuits pending against Swedish Covenant and 12 lawsuits pending against NorthShore University Health System.

The lawsuits also allege that NorthShore's top officials allowed Ortega to continue to work despite knowing he was under criminal investigation for sexual assault. Then, NorthShore allowed Ortega to quietly retire rather than fire him.

"NorthShore and Swedish chose profits over patient safety. They ignored the cries of their female patients. They harbored a sexual predator. We are determined to end the institutional abuse of women who put their lives into the hands of their healthcare providers," says Chicago-based attorney Tamara Holder and her co-counsel Johanna J. Raimond, who have filed all of these above-mentioned lawsuits.

