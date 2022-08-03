BRP GROUP, INC. Announces Executive Appointments

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP) today announced the appointments of Kelly Nash to President, Middle Market Client Experience and Go-to-Market Strategy, and Ryan Shinkle to President, Middle Market Business Development. Jeff Hughes has been appointed Regional President, Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC ("BKS Partners"), succeeding Ms. Nash.

BRP's Middle Market Operating Group provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions to clients nationwide.

In her newly created role, Ms. Nash will be responsible for delivering best-in-class platforms and services for the firm's Middle Market clients. She will support BRP's regional leaders in building and executing national capabilities for client service, operations, placement, and other client-facing resources.

Ms. Nash joined BRP in 2017 and most recently served as Regional President of BKS Partners. She has been recognized as a Power Broker by Risk and Insurance and an Elite Woman in Insurance by Insurance Business America.

Mr. Hughes will succeed Ms. Nash in the role of Regional President for BKS Partners. As Regional President, he will take holistic responsibility over the BKS Partners business in the southeast region of the U.S. Most recently, Mr. Hughes served as Managing Director of Employee Benefits, BKS Partners.

As President of Business Development, Mr. Shinkle will be responsible for supporting BRP's U.S. regions in building sales leadership, implementing best practices, and developing the firm's network of advisors across the Middle Market Segment. He will develop and deliver strategies and programs across the organization to build on BRP's track record of exceptional organic growth.

Mr. Shinkle joined BRP in 2020 as part of the firm's Partnership, BRP Group's nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, with Insgroup, Inc. ("Insgroup"). Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Middle Market Business Strategy.

"This is an exciting time for our Middle Market segment as our business continues to rapidly grow and evolve," said Dan Galbraith, Chief Operating Officer, BRP Group. "Both Kelly and Ryan have been instrumental in the expansion of our Middle Market presence and capabilities across the nation. Together, they will make a lasting impact on the way we deliver excellence to our clients and colleagues."

"We're thrilled to announce Jeff's appointment to Regional President of BKS Partners," said Mr. Galbraith. "His experience and expertise will help to drive our business in the southeast region of the U.S. forward. We're excited to see continued growth with him in this leadership role."

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

